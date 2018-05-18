Cardio Hip Hop Dance Party [VIDEO]

You don’t need “Moves Like Jagger” to rock this workout! It’s all about having fun while working up a sweat. Fitness instructor Amanda Strong designed this workout for beginners. She’ll lead you through a warmup first followed by lots of foot-moving, hip-circling and air punching to the beat on an eight-count. You’ll burn fat in a steady state of cardio for the 30 minutes you’re working out for up to two hours afterward. Grab your water and get moving!