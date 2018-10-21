Buh-Bye Bat Wings: Exercises to Cut the Upper Arm Fat

Have you ever had that moment where your arm is still waving good bye, but you aren’t moving your hand anymore? Don’t worry, we’ve all felt that arm jiggle at some point or another. To cut the flab from your upper arm area, try adding these six exercises to your upper body or total body routine. Trust us, you’ll feel those areas tighten up quicker than you think! Prepare to get rid of your bat wings!

1. Arm Circles:

Keep these intervals up and you are sure to feel the burn in a few minutes, effectively one of the best bat wing exercises out there!

Step 1: Stand shoulder width apart and raise your arms up and out to your sides.

Step 2: When you have them at shoulder height, begin to draw circles with your fingertips. Start rotating your arms clockwise. Keep the circles tight and precise. Do this for a specific timeframe, then switch the rotation to counterclockwise for the same timeframe.

» Perform for 30-60 seconds depending on fitness level | 3 sets



2. Tricep Dips:

Step 1: Sit on the ground and place your hands, fingers facing forward, next to your thighs. Walk your feet out in front of you and try to extend your legs. Push up through your heels and arms, shooting your hips towards the ceiling.

Step 2: Inhale, bend your arms, and lower your butt. Keep your elbows in, do not allow them to point to the sides. Stop when your elbows are bent at 90-degree angles. Exhale and push yourself back up, straightening your arms.

» Perform 12 reps | 3 sets

3. Pyramid Pulse:

You can sit on the ground for this move or challenge your balance on a stability ball.

Step 1: Place a squishy ball (or small pillow) between your elbows and clasp your hands together.

Step 2: Raise your arms to 90 degrees, squeeze the ball and begin to pulse upward. Don’t let your arms dip below the 90 degree point and don’t slouch. Keep that tummy tucked in and your back elongated.

Modification (Advanced):Hold a dumbbell for another degree of difficulty.

» Perform 12 reps | 3 sets

4. Tricep Pushback:

This small but powerful tricep move will tighten the muscles in your arm, plus the burn as you lift the weights is oh-so-satisfying.

Step 1: Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hold your dumbbells at your sides. Your knuckles should be in the front. Slightly bend the knees, lock the core and lean forward. Do not round your back — keep it flat or gently arched. Look at the floor about 5 feet in front of you.

Step 2: Exhale and push the dumbbells backward about 6 to 8 inches. Keep your torso at the same angle with your chest open. Sink back into your heels to work the hamstrings a little more.

» Perform 12 reps | 3 sets

5. Standing Dumbbell Upright Rows:

This move will target your biceps and triceps, which is exactly how you get rid of bat wings. Kill the flab with this awesome workout, and increase the weight as needed.

Step 1: Begin standing with feet shoulder-width apart with a slight bend in your knees, palms facing down on the tops of your thighs, grasping a dumbbell in each hand. Keep your knees slightly bent and your chest up.

Step 2: Pull your hands directly up until your elbows and forearms are virtually parallel to the ground while squeezing your shoulder blades together. The dumbbells should end at chest level. Pause at the top and lower the dumbbells to the starting position. That is one rep.

» Perform 12 reps | 3 sets

6. Dumbbell Floor Press:

You’ll feel like a pro when you whip this workout out of your arsenal of moves! Feel the burn in your chest and triceps as you kill the arm jiggle. You’ll love how sore you are tomorrow!

Step 1: Lie on your back with your feet flat on the floor with a dumbbell in each hand.

Step 2: Push the dumbbells up so your arms are directly over your shoulders and your palms face away from you.

Step 3: Lower the dumbbells down and a little to the side until your elbows lightly touch the floor. That is one rep.

» Perform 12 reps | 3 sets