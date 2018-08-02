Brazilian Booty Lift Workout

Looking to turn your butt into a BOOTY? Then you’ll love this nine-move workout designed to lift, sculpt and firm your backside. This workout is separated into two sections; in the first, complete the first four moves one right after the other.

For the second half of the workout, you’ll do an explosive power move (jump squats) in between each of the last five exercises. Are you ready to sculpt the booty of your dreams? Let’s get started!

Equipment you’ll need:

stability ball

2-3 lb. dumbbell

heavy dumbbells (8-20 lbs. depending on your fitness level)

workout step or kitchen stool

Workout: Run through entire workout a total of 2 times for beginners and 3 times for those at an advanced fitness level.

1. Fire Hydrants

Step 1: Start on all fours, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees directly under your hips. Keep shoulders and neck relaxed, your core tight.

Step 2: Keeping your knee bent, raise your right leg out to the side, until your thigh is parallel to the floor, keeping your hips square. Lower your leg back to starting position. That is one rep.

» Do the work: Perform 20 lifts on left leg; keep leg lifted and pulse for 20. Repeat on right leg.

2. Knee Crossover Kick

Step 1: Start on all fours, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees directly under your hips. Place a 2-3 lb. dumbbell in the crease of your right knee. Keeping the right knee bent, flex right foot and lift knee to hip level.

Step 2: Lower right knee to outside of left knee, then diagonally lift it back to hip level. That is one rep.

» Do the work: Perform 20 crossovers on left leg. Repeat on right leg.

3. Kneeling Leg Lift

Step 1: Knee with hands below your shoulders and your knees hip-width apart. Place a 2-3lb dumbbell in the crease of your right knee.

Step 2: Slowly raise your leg, keeping it at a 90 degree angle, the bottom of your foot toward the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes while keeping your back straight and abdominal muscles engaged.

Step 3: Hold and return to the starting position. That’s one rep.

» Do the work: Perform 20 kicks on left leg; keep leg lifted and pulse straight up for 20 reps. Repeat on right leg.

4. Glute Rainbow

Step 1: Start on all fours, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees directly under your hips. Take one leg and bring it out to the side, keeping your foot on the ground.

Step 2: Exhale and lift the leg up as you move it behind you until it’s extending straight back from the hip.

Step 3: Without stopping, continue to move the leg behind you, crossing over the grounded leg. Draw the toe to the floor and tap the other side if you can. Keep the entire movement slow and controlled. Reverse the rainbow movement. That is one rep.

» Do the work: Perform 20 rainbows on left leg. Repeat on right leg.

5. Superman Ball Lifts + Jump Squats

Step 1: To get into your starting position, come to all fours and place the ball securely between your ankles. Walk yourself down to your belly with your arms extended in front of you, face to the mat. (Modification: Fold your arms under your head and rest your forehead on it.)

Step 2: Squeeze the glutes tightly as you lift the ball off the floor. At the same time, lift your chest and reach your arms in front of you. Try not to press your belly into the floor with great force. Keep the work in your backside and maintain length from your fingertips to toes. With control, lower the ball. (Modification: Keep your head resting on your arms and skip the chest lift.)

» Do the work: Perform 10 ball lifts and 10 jump squats.

Explosive Power Move: Jump Squats



Step 1: To perform this plyometric exercise, first stand with the feet slightly outside the shoulders (wherever your squat stance is) and drop the hips backward and down. Send the arms straight out in front of you to help the chest stay lifted. Double check your knee position – make sure they’re staying behind your toes.

Step 2: Push through your heels to drive out of the squat. Roll through the foot to lift into your jump, bringing the arms overhead to help propel you upward. Land softly and quietly with bent knees. If you can go right back into your squat, do it! Otherwise, take the soft-knee landing and reset for the next squat.

6. Romanian Deadlift + Jump Squats

Step 1: Hold your heaviest dumbbells so they’re resting on your thighs, palms facing you. Shoulders should be back with your back slightly arched and your knees a slight bend.

Step 2: Lower the dumbbells down to your shins by pushing your your butt back as far as you can, keeping your weight in your heels. Keep dumbbells close to your body, gaze forward and keep shoulder back. Return to starting position in a slow and controlled motion, driving the hips forward to stand tall. That is one rep.

Note: The deadlift must be performed by the legs. If you feel any pain in the back, stop. Adjust your technique or lighten the load. Do not try to steer this exercise with the upper body.

» Do the work: Perform 10 deadlifts and 10 jump squats.

7. Forearm Plank with Alternating Leg Lifts + Jump Squats



Step 1: Come into a low plank by setting your elbows under the shoulders and pressing your hands into the mat, straight out in front of you. Round the shoulder blades and engage your lats. Keep your feet together and squeeze the inner thighs up through the core. Make sure you’re in a nice straight line.

Step 2: Exhale and lift one foot from the floor, keeping it flexed. You want your hips to stay square to your mat, so try to isolate that movement from the rest of your body. Push back through that supporting leg's heel. Lower the foot to the ground then repeat on the other side. That is 1 rep. (Modification: If this move is too difficult, you can drop your knees and still lift alternations legs.)

» Do the work: Perform 20 lifts (10 on each side) and 10 jump squats.

8. Elevated Split Squat with Dumbbells + Jump Squats



Step 1: Rest right foot on a bench directly behind you, holding heavy dumbbells at sides with palms facing each other.

Step 2: Keeping abs tight and back straight, bend your left leg and lower your hips toward the floor until your front thigh is parallel to the ground. Press back up through the heel of your front leg to starting position.

» Do the work: Perform 20 squats (10 on each side) and 10 jump squats.

9. Hamstring Ball Tuck + Jump Squats

Step 1: Lie on your back with your heels planted on top of a stability ball. Raise your hips up and form a flat bridge. Your shoulder blades should be anchored into the ground, with your arms on the floor for support.

Step 2: Squeeze your booty and roll the ball in, thrusting your hips up into the air as far as possible. Pause at the top and lower back down to the floor. That is one rep.

» Do the work: Perform 10 ball tucks and 10 jump squats.