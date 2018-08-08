Barre Exercises You Can Do At Home

You don’t have to be a ballerina to get the lean dancer’s body you envy. You’ve probably heard about barre and maybe you would really like to try a class, but there are any number of things holding you back: time, money, inconvenient location or maybe you just aren’t quite ready to risk making a fool of yourself in front of everyone. What you need is a little introduction in the comfort of your home where you can feel confident and you can get a great workout at no crazy cost. According to Fitness Magazine, barre uses ballet-inspired poses along with yoga and Pilates to combines isometric training with high reps of small movements. It challenges you to discipline your body into shape. Here are some barre exercises for you get that at home.

Side Plank with Weighted Barre Ball:

Press up into a forearm side plank, with the right elbow below the right shoulder and feet stacked, top arm extended holding a weighted barre ball. Raise hips off the floor so your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your ankles. Keeping your core tight and your hip lifted, slowly curve the top arm (with the barre ball) under the ribcage and then open back up. If you find this to be difficult, bend your bottom leg behind you like a kickstand. Repeat 8 times on each side of the body. Find the full at-home barre workout here.

Inner Thigh Leg Lift:

Lying on your side, lengthen your bottom leg and cross your top leg over it. Rest either your knee or foot on the floor. Prop your head up with your hand or rest your head on your arm. As you exhale, lift your bottom leg up, keeping your foot flexed, and inhale as you lower it back down. Your core should stay still while you do this.

Triceps Dips with Side Kick:

Similar to a tricep dip, this exercise adds something extra. Start in reverse plank position, but instead of having legs fully extended, bend at your knees with your feet on the ground so you’re in a reverse tabletop position. Place your palms on the ground behind you with your fingers facing your body and your elbows slightly bent. Press into your palms and lift your hips up off the ground straightening your arms. Next, lift your right foot, point your toes, and extend the leg straight up toward the ceiling. From this position, keep your hips square to the ground as you open your raised leg out to the side and simultaneously bend your elbows. To return to starting position, extend the elbows as you bring your right leg back in with toes pointing toward the ceiling. That’s one rep. Complete all your reps with your right leg, then switch legs and repeat the same number. Repeat 20 times then switch legs. Find the full at-home workout here.

Lunges with Resistance Band:

Stand with one leg forward and the other leg back and place the resistance band under the front foot. Lower into a squat, pulling your arms up in front of you. Stand and lower your arms. Squat again, this time bringing your hands extended to your sides. Stand, repeat eight times then switch legs.

Side Plank Hip Dips:

In the side plank position, place your non supporting hand on your hip. Pulse your hips toward the ceiling and continue for two minutes, then switch sides.