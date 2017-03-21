Amal Clooney’s Baby Bump Steals the Show at César Awards in Paris

A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

International human-rights attorney, Amal Clooney, 39, looked stunning as she stepped out on Friday to support her movie star husband George, 55, at the 42nd César Awards — similar to Hollywood’s Oscars — in Paris, who was presented with a career award.

The adorable duo, who are expecting twins this summer, looked stylish in their striking ensembles as they made their way on the red carpet and spoke to French press.

The expectant mother wowed in a custom-made Atelier Versace gown, featuring white-to-black ombré feathers and highlighted her growing baby bump. To complete her ultra-glam look, she topped it off with a white shrug, statement earrings, big bouncy curls and her signature, bold red pout.

Her husband topped that ‘Dapper Dan’ look with a classic tuxedo suit, complete with a bow tie.

The sighting marks the couple’s first red carpet appearance since news broke earlier this month of their pregnancy.

A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:51pm PST

