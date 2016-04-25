‘DWTS’ Pro Rocks Impressive Abs Just Weeks After Giving Birth

☀️🌺SUNDAY FUN DAY🌺☀️ @weslierboss #maddoxlaurelboss #kryptoboss #lunalaneboss A photo posted by Allison Holker (@allisonholker) on Apr 24, 2016 at 1:05pm PDT

There's no denying what exercise can do for your body after you have a baby and Allison Holker is proof!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, who gave birth to her second child, son Maddox Laurel, not even one month ago took to Instagram to post a photo of herself and her killer body.

"SUNDAY FUN DAY," Holker captioned the photo, with her 7-year-old daughter in the background playing in the pool and her incredible stomach stealing the show.

Holker, and her husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, from So You Think You Can Dance, welcomed their son March 27 and we have to say, she's already killing beach season.

Last October, Holker opened up to Fit Pregnancy and Baby saying that she hopes her pregnancy health routine means it will be easier to lose the weight after.

"I absolutely feel pressure to lose the baby weight quickly, but I don't see that as a negative thing," she said in the interview. "It's great motivation so I can be physically fit, not just for myself but for my children as well."