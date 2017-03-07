9 Best Sculpting Moves From Candace Cameron Bure’s Trainer

(Photo: Getty / Larry Busacca)

As D.J. Tanner on Full House, Candace Cameron Bure held our hearts in the palm of her hand — but 20 years after Full House‘s final episode, she has re-captured them. The Hallmark Channel, The View, and Fuller House have reignited her career — and while she has announced that she’ll be leaving The View, we absolutely cannot get enough of the fabulous star. At 40 years old, the mother of three has a seriously impressive food and fitness routine; she told Cosmo that she cut dairy from her diet, eats mostly plant-based foods, and works out five days a week.

Take one look at Bure’s Instagram account and you’ll see how much she trains with certified personal trainer and creator of The Stoked Method, Kira Stokes.

“I typically work out on my own for an hour at least five days a week, depending on my travel schedule, but when I work out with Kira, sessions can run up to two hours,” Bure revealed. “She always incorporates a unique combination of functional movements, resistance training, and cardiovascular conditioning, using free weights, body weight, gliders, and portable equipment like jump rope, resistance bands, BOSU, and weighted balls.”

Here are 9 of Kira Stokes’ best compound exercises for a sculpted body like Candace Cameron Bure’s!

1. Squat to Shoulder Press and Triceps Extension

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a pair of dumbbells at your shoulders. Bend at the knees to lower into a squat; make sure your thighs are parallel to the floor. Push through your heels to stand and press the weights directly overhead. Then bend your elbows to lower the weights behind you toward your shoulder blades, keeping your elbows as close to the side of your head as possible. Reverse the movement and lower the weights back to start.

2. Standing Oblique Crunch

Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, with your weight on your right leg and a dumbbell in your left hand. Stretch your left hand up to the right so you feel a stretch in your left side waist (aka your oblique). Crunch your torso to the left, bringing your left knee up and left elbow down toward each other. Return to starting position to start another rep.

3. Lateral to Curtsy Lunge and Row

Holding a dumbbell in your left hand, step your right leg out to the side. Sit your hips back and bend your right knee to lower into a lateral lunge, bringing the weight to your right instep. Without standing, bend your left knee and shift your weight onto your left foot; bring your right leg behind your left, then raise the weight to the outside of your chest. Step back to the right to start another rep.

4. Upside-Down Pendulum

Stand with your feet wider than hip-width apart, knees slightly bent. Hold a dumbbell with both hands, and extend your arms toward the ceiling. With your head between your arms, bend to the left as far as possible. At the last moment, rotate toward the floor, then rotate back to the forward-facing position and return to the starting position with your arms overhead.

5. X Factor

Stand with your feet two to three feet apart, toes turned out 45 degrees, holding dumbbells at arm’s length between your legs. Sit your hips back and bend your knees to lower your body toward the floor. In one motion, push through your heels and squeeze your glutes to stand, raising the weights overhead in a V position and rising onto your toes. Hold for two seconds, then return to start.

6. Warrior III Balance Crunch

Stand with your feet together, holding a dumbbell with both hands. Extend your arms and slowly bend forward at the waist, lifting your left leg so it and your upper body are parallel to the floor and your arms are by your ears. Bend your elbows to bring the weight in toward your chest. At the same time, bring your left knee in toward your chest so your elbows and knee meet at the midline. Return to the starting position.

7. Crouching Tiger Kickback

Get onto your hands and knees, resting your hands on dumbbells directly under your shoulders. Keeping your back flat, core tight, and feet on the floor, lift your knees two inches off the floor. This is the starting position. Keeping your hips square to the floor, bend your right elbow to raise the dumbbell toward the side of your chest. Pause, then straighten your arm to raise the weight directly behind you. Reverse the move to return to start.

8. Squat Sweep

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell with both hands. Lower into a squat and bring the weight down by your right hip. Push from your heels up and out of squat position, sweeping the weight diagonally across your body until it’s above your left shoulder.

9. Single Leg Deadlift to Biceps Curl

Hold a weight in your left hand and raise your left foot slightly off the floor behind you, right knee slightly bent. Bend forward from your hips and raise your left leg straight behind you until your body forms a T; let your left arm hang down from your shoulder. Push your hips forward to stand, raising your left knee in front of you and bending your elbow to raise the weight to your shoulder.

Make your own circuit out of these, or do them all three times a week for 20-25 minutes a day. You’ll be seeing Candace Cameron Bure results in no time!