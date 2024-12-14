No, your TV Guide isn’t four decades behind: NBC is dusting one of its most iconic ’80s shows tonight. Saturday Night’s Main Event returns to NBC nearly 39 years after its premiere. The rebooted program, which began as a series of specials from 1985 to 1992, will see the biggest WWE Superstars face off in a new primetime special. However, there still will be plenty of nods to the classic wrestling era.

In addition to some throwback-style flair in the production, legends of WWE (then-WWF) will be appearing, including Jesse “The Body” Ventura, “The Millon Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Jimmy Hart, Koko B. Ware, Tito Santana and Greg Valentine.

Promotional graphic for ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ featuring Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens (Credit: NBC / WWE)

The card for the event will see some top-tier Superstars compete, including WWE Champion Cody Rhodes (the son of late WWE legend Dusty Rhodes), Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Former world champs Finn Bálor, IYO SKY, Drew McIntyre and Damien Priest are also on the lineup. See the full card below.

Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

Michin vs. Chelsea Green (WWE Women’s United States Championship)

Gunther (c) vs. Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest (World Heavyweight Championship)

Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY (Women’s World Championship)

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (Undisputed WWE Championship)

Saturday Night’s Main Event airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, which is free to any TV viewers with a digital antenna. Peacock will simulcast the event, though a subscription is required.