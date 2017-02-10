25 Meals To Make With Shredded Chicken

Between the parent pick-up line at school, soccer practice and homework, finding time to cook for the family is difficult. Keeping shredded chicken on hand is a great way to have a meal halfway done! You can come up with a meal for just about any appetite with these awesome shredded chicken recipes.

1. Skinny Slow Cooker Chicken: To make a recipe skinny, you’ve got to start with the basics. This is a great way to make your shredded chicken healthy! Get this recipe by clicking here.

2. Skinny Mexican Casserole: Make it in under an hour and under 300 calories! Perfect for healthy and busy families! Get the instructions here.

3. Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wraps: If your family appreciates a little kick to their dinner, this is a great choice! Healthy and tasty have never been this easy! Click here for the full recipe.

4. Pineapple Chicken Salad Wraps: Great for lunch, at home or in the office, this wrap is tasty, fresh and healthy. To get the recipe, click here.

5. Skinny Crustless Quiche: If the kids are tired of spaghetti or macaroni and cheese for every meal, give them something new! This is a tasty, healthy recipe that makes for a great dinner recipe! Get instructions by clicking here.

6. Skinny Chicken Tamale Pie: The corn cake brings out just a hint of sweetness to this dish, making it great for a well rounded dinner! Click here to be taken to the recipe.

7. Skinny Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie: Pot pies are a classic comfort food, but they don’t do much for your diet. Swap them out for this skinny version! Get the recipe here.

8. BBQ Chicken Sandwiches with Jalapeño Avocado Spread: Another spicy option, this is a fun way to introduce a healthy food! Avocado might look yucky to kids, but in this recipe, it’s a hit! Get it here.

9.Slow Cooker Chicken and Wild Rice Soup: This is a yummy and hearty soup. It’s great for cold weather, or just a busy day that calls for a slow cooker! For full instructions, click here.

10. Chicken Tostadas: A tasty Mexican-inspired meal will please the kids but mom will be even happier, because we’ve snuck in some veggies! Get this recipe by clicking here.

11. Skinny Chicken Salad: This is a great recipe to make in bulk and store for lunch packing. Especially if you’re in charge of packing lunch for the whole family! Get the complete recipe by clicking here.

12.Chicken Chili: This is a yummy way to change up your chili scene. Plus, it’s under 300 calories! It’s a great meal to serve to any hungry family. Get the full recipe by clicking here.

13. Chicken Enchilada Stuffed Zucchini Boats: Stuffing a veggie is a great way to get your picky eater to try something new! If you still have a hard time, try letting your kids make them with you. They’ll be more excited to try it! Get this recipe here.

14. Skinny Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken: Craving creamy? Don’t let that ruin your healthy eating. This is a great skinny swap! Click here for the recipe.

15. Slow Cooker Chicken Provencal: This is a great recipe for a busy mom because you can throw it into your slow cooker and forget about it until dinner time. Get this recipe by clicking here.

16. Skinny Buffalo Chicken Bites: Whether a game day snack, appetizer or full meal, this is a great skinny version of a classic favorite! Click here for the recipe.

17. Slow Cooker Beer Chicken: This will be hubby’s new favorite dish, and you can feel good about the low calorie count! It’s made with beer but has a great flavor and is great to add to any dinner. Get the recipe here.

18. Chicken Enchilada Casserole: Looking for an easy Mexican dish? This is a great choice! It’s also great for leftovers. For the complete recipe, click here.

19. Skinny Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Cups: The kids will love eating this fun-sized meal! It’s great for both small hands and healthy mamas. Get the recipe here.

20. Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken Thighs: Another great slow cooker recipe, this chicken dinner will be a nice change up from the norm. Click here for the recipe.

21. Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole: This casserole is a favorite here at Skinny Mom! It’s tasty and healthy, something the whole family can enjoy. Did we mention it’s only 323 calories? Get this recipe by clicking here.

22. Skinny Taco Chicken Chili: This taco-inspired chili is a yummy way to change things up, especially for busy moms who rely on crock pot meals! Get the directions here.

23. Skinny Chicken Broccoli Casserole: This is a mommy favorite because this dish can be made in under an hour. Great for busy families! Get the instructions here.

24. Skinny Pineapple Chicken Salsa: Make as a dip or put into a tortilla. This is a tasty, healthy and versatile recipe! We love to serve it for dinner when the usual routine gets boring. Get it here!

25. Greek Chicken Stuffed Pitas: This is a great for you and your husband’s lunches, or for your adventurous kids! It’s got a great flavor combination and is filled with healthy goodies. Get the recipe by clicking here.