15 Foods to Never Buy Again

When you walk into any grocery store you’re automatically bombard with so many choices. If you want some basic like chicken noodle soup, there are so many brands to choose from; and then those brands may or may not have harmful ingredients like MSGs. (Better yet, make your own chicken noodle soup!) It’s such a hassle to sift through allyour options and find out that your favorite brands are full of ingredients that are actually bad for you. We hope to help your shopping trips go a bit more smoothly by giving you 15 foods you should never buy again.

Soups: You can commonly find MSGs in all your favorite soups! They contain hidden MSG ingredients like hydrolyzed protein and autolyzed yeast extract. These ingredients trick your brain into eating more when you are actually full. They have also been linked to headaches, obesity, depression and mental disorders. Next time, look in the organic section and find a healthier take on an old favorite. (via Foodbabe)

Multi-Grain Bread: When you buy multi-grain bread, be sure to check the ingredients! If it doesn’t say whole wheat first, then it most likely isn’t the main ingredient. A few grains are added to white bread to pass it off as something healthy. Try quinoa or barley brown rice to get those healthy grains in. (via Reader’s Digest)

Reduced Fat Peanut Butter: When you see reduced fat, you might think it’s healthy, but it’s actually not. Companies need to add something to make the peanut butter taste good when they take the fat out, which usually means sugar. So, essentially less fat means more sugar. If you use regular peanut butter instead, you get the good fats and proteins without the fake sweetness. (via Reader’s Digest.com)

Smoked and Cured Meats: Be wary of these meats! They have been linked to cancer, disease, high blood pressure and migraines. Regulations allow fats to be 50 percent of fresh pork sausage, so they’re also packed with artery-clogging grease. Maybe you should just avoid this aisle altogether. (via Reader’s Digest.com)

Blueberry-Flavored Items: Would you be surprised to find out that your favorite blueberry flavored items actually don’t have blueberries in them, or did you already suspect that? Everything from breakfast cereals to muffins to granola bars are filled with artificial blueberry flavoring! You can always buy plain cereal and fresh blueberries for a truly healthier option. (via Reader’s Digest)

Bottled Tea: These teas are chock-full of sugar and artificial flavoring. They can have more sugar than a can of soda! If you brew your own tea at home, it’s better for you and less expensive. (via Reader’s Digest)

Gluten-Free Baked Goods: Gluten-free bread, cookies and crackers can often be filled with more refined flours, artificial ingredients and sugar than other baked goods. Just because it says gluten-free doesn’t mean it’s healthy! (via Reader’s Digest)

Swordfish: This fish, along with other bottom-feeder fish, is filled with mercury, so stay away from this one. Instead, try salmon, sardines, catfish or trout. (via Reader’s Digest)

Coffee Creamer: Beware of coffee creamers, especially Coffee-Mate. This company found an FDA loophole that allowed them to label their products that they contain no trans fat because it contained less than half a gram per serving size; but the kicker is that their serving size is a tablespoon! You only pour a little bit in your coffee, but eventually you’ll finish the whole bottle along with all those trans fats! Trans fats have been connected with over 20,000 heart attacks and 7,000 deaths! (via Foodbabe)

Microwave Sandwiches: You are basically buying a simple sandwich in elaborate packaging. And that simple sandwich is packed with salt, fat and unnecessary additives. You can easily make a more nutritious sandwich that costs way less! (via Reader’s Digest)

Energy Drink: Red Bull, Monster and 5 Hour Energy drinks are everywhere! Not surprisingly, these drinks are extremely bad for you and have been linked to heart attacks, convulsions and even death. Drinking coffee is better than drinking these energy bombs. (via Reader’s Digest)

Foods Made of Wood: Believe it or not, but wood can be in your food! It’s hiding in the word cellulose which actually is another way to say wood pulp. It allows food manufactures to extend their products and add more fiber. You can find these in your high-fiber cereals and snack bars. (via Reader’s Digest)

White Rice: If you eat white rice five or more time a week, you might be at a 17 percent higher risk of diabetes. Try eating white rice once a month, or instead of going for refined grains, go for whole! (via Reader’s Digest)

Energy or Protein Bars: Like energy drinks, energy bars are just as bad for you. You can find these bars by the checkout counter right next to the candy bars, which so happen tend to have the same amount of calories. They’re also very high in fats and sugar content. (via Reader’s Digest) If you some need energy, here are 6 simple homemade energy bars you should try!

Pre-formed Meat Patties: These quick, easy-to-grill patties tend to have more e. coli than regular ground meat, and most of the beef recalls involve pre-made frozen beef patties. Rather than taking that chance, buy ground beef in bulk and make your own patties! (via Reader’s Digest)