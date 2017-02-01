11 Healthy Stuffed Baked Potatoes That’ll Blow Your Mind

Unfortunate for all of us, potatoes are one of the first foods to be nixed when beginning a new diet or healthy eating plan. Lucky for you, we're here to share some good news. If eaten mindfully and in moderation, you can enjoy a good old spud every now and then.

Choose this filling meal early in the day so you have time to use the carbs as fuel, and enjoy the "everything in moderation" and "balance is key" best practices. After all, healthy living is a marathon, not a sprint!

1. Loaded Twice Baked Potatoes: Lean ground beef, warm broccoli florets, creamy reduced-fat cheddar cheese, and low-fat sour cream make for smarter ingredient decisions so you can enjoy this work of art guilt-free. (via Eating Well)

(Photo: Photo via Eating Well)

2. Taco Stuffed Potatoes: Win over major "cool mom" points and set up a potato stuffing taco bar at dinnertime, and let your crew get to it! Click here for the recipe.

3. Mushroom and Onion Stuffed Potato: Sautéed mushrooms and onion in water with chives makes for one decadent, savory meal that hardly takes any time at all. (via Straight Up Food)

(Photo: Photo via Straight Up Food)

4. Chickpea and Avocado Stuffed Potato: An amazing vegetarian meal that is equally creative, filling, and delicious. (via Straight Up Food)

(Photo: Photo via Straight Up Food)

5. Grilled Vegetable and Smoked Chicken Sausage Stuffed Baked Potatoes: You simply cannot go wrong here. Mix up the veggies to your liking, stick with chicken or turkey sausage for a lower fat option, and then nom your way through dinner. (via The Cozy Apron)

(Photo: Photo via The Cozy Apron)

6. Skinny Twice Baked Potato Bites: Delicious skinny swaps make your lightened-up twice baked potato dreams a reality! (via Bakeaholic Mama)

(Photo: Photo via Bakeaholic Mama)

7. Breakfast Baked Potato: Whether you enjoy for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or brinner, this Huevos Rancheros remix is bound to be on your recipe repeat list. (via Peas & Crayons)

(Photo: Photo via Peas & Crayons)

8. Tuna, Artichoke and Basil Stuffed Potatoes: This unique combination packs tons of flavor and can be enjoyed guilt-free with 23 amazing grams of protein. (via Eating Well)

(Photo: Photo via Eating Well)

9. Skinny Chili Cheese Potatoes: If you're a meat and potatoes kind of gal, then consider this a gift. We're all about satisfying that hearty craving for under 250 calories! Get the recipe here.

10. Copycat Caprese Stuffed Potato: This is a post-workout dream. You get those slow burning carbs from the potato, and the cottage cheese is low in saturated fat, high in protein, and helps with hydration and bone health.

11. Stuffed Chicken Potato: Whether you go shredded or diced, this chicken, goat cheese, and spinach combo will make any naysayer a stuffed potato fan. (via Self)

(Photo: Photo via Self)

Ready to give this stuffing craze a go with your sweet potatoes? We've got the perfect Pulled Pork Stuffed Sweet Potato recipe for you and yours!