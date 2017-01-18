10 Prepackaged Foods that Make Dinner Easier

As a mom, you want your kids to eat healthy so they can grow up to be big and strong, but eating healthy can be tricky when you’ve only got an hour to feed them and get them to soccer practice in time! If you’re in a pinch, these prepackaged products are great to pull off the shelf and dish up for a faster meal prep!

Uncle Ben’s Ready Rice: If you’re in need of a quick side dish or want to relive your days as a broke college student looking for a cheap meal, you’ll have your answer in just 90 seconds!

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo: Uncle Ben’s)

Suddenly Salad Harvest Grains: Make your salads even easier with this salad starter from betty crocker! It’s got quinoa and other yummy ingredients!

(Photo: Walmart)

Bisquick Shake ‘N Pour: Make breakfast (or brinner) easier when you use this pre-made pancake mix!

(Photo: Betty Crocker)

>> Want a healthier pancake option? Here’s 50!

Green Giant Steamers Broccoli & Cauliflower in Parmesan Asiago Cheese Sauce: With this easy-to-serve frozen veggie bag, there’s no excuse not to feed your family right!

(Photo: Green Giant)

Green Giant Steamers Mac and Cheese Sauce with Broccoli: Make this for the perfect side to any meat dish! It’s a great way to get kids to eat their greens.

(Photo: Green Giant)

>> Make your own mac and cheese with broccoli with this Skinny Mom original recipe!

Knorr Parmesan Pasta Side: Making pastas just got easier! This quick side dish is great for a busy mom!

(Photo: Knorr)

>> In a time crunch? These 50 frozen meals are a healthy option for the busy mom!

Tasty Bite Asian Noodles: Made with all natural ingredients and no MSG, Tasty Bite offers a variety of Asian noodles to go with tonight’s dinner!

(Photo: Tasty Bite)

Pasta Roni Angel Hair Pasta with Herbs: Make your pasta dinner a little easier with this! It’s already got herbs added, so no worries about measuring out your own! Add some meat and it’s the perfect meal!

(Photo: Walmart)

Dr. Praager’s Sweet Potato Littles: Nothing is more helpful for dinner than finding food your picky eaters will enjoy! Fit in some all natural ingredients with these!

(Photo: Dr. Praeger’s)

Boboli 100% Whole Wheat Pizza Crust: We love skinny pizzas, but making your own pizza crust can be time consuming! Pick out your favorite Skinny Mom pizza recipe, put it on a Boboli, and you’ve saved yourself tons of time, clean up and hassle!