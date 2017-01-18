10 On-The-Go Snacks You Can Feel Good About

Having healthy snacks handy when you are on the go is a must if you are trying to stay fit and healthy. You don’t want to cave in a moment of weakness and give in to the temptation of fast food and junk food! Here is the list of our favorite on-the-go snacks for when you’re in a pinch.

Nuts: Our favorite nuts to pack are almonds and cashews. Nuts are a staple of our go-to snacks because these protein-packed powerhouses will keep you satisfied and content in-between meals. The healthy fats may even give you the energy that you need to stay alert while you’re out and about.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Veggies: A Ziploc bag stuffed with baby carrots, celery sticks, peppers, and other veggies is always a great idea for healthy on-the-road snacking. If you don’t like eating your veggies plain, make some of our Light Buttermilk Ranch Dressing to go along with it!

Nutrition Bars: Nutrition bars such as the Luna, Larabar, or Cliff bars are great for the road and easy to tear open and eat. These bars are also packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals that will keep you feeling at your best all day long. The whole grains keep your blood sugar stable, keeping you satiated in between meals.

>> Make your own nutrition bars! Autumn Apple Oat Bars

Beef Jerky: Jerky is a great snack option. They even make smaller travel sized bags to take with you. Beef jerky is low in fat and calories and high in protein. Some beef jerky contains high sodium levels and nitrates, so be choosey when picking your jerky!

Fresh Fruit: The best fruits to pack are grapes, bananas, and apple slices. These fruits are not as messy as others, and can easily be eaten. Dried fruits are also a great option, but be careful choosing these as some have high sugar content. Always remember to read the nutritional labels.

Water: Water is a no-brainer! It is important to stay hydrated so that you don’t feel fatigued and grumpy. Water can help keep you feeling full and decrease your sugar craving so you don’t take a pit-stop at a gas station for chips and a soda.

String Cheese: String cheese is a great option when you are on the go! You can grab a stick and throw it in your purse without thinking. This type of cheese also tends to not be messy as you peel to eat it. Each stick of cheese contains less than 100 calories and helps you achieve your calcium goals for the day. This is a great option for kids as well.

Rice Cakes: Rice cakes are a great crunchy alternative to your average potato chip. With only 50 calories per cake, they are also low in fat and easy to eat while on the move. They also come in a variety of flavors such as apple cinnamon, cheddar, chocolate, and caramel. Obviously, the best choice is plain brown rice because it is high in whole grain fibers and low in sugar and salt.

Popcorn: Another great alternative to the classic potato chip is popping your own popcorn and packing it in a bag for a much healthier choice! A single cup of air-popped popcorn contains around 31 calories on average. Although popcorn is packed with whole grains and fiber, beware of prepackaged options. Instead, opt for the container with the kernels alone and pop them yourself at home. Lightly mist with olive oil or sprinkle with chili powder for a zesty flavor!

>> Spice up your popcorn with these unique toppings!

These on-the-go snacks are perfect for when you don’t have time to cook, but want to eat healthy. No need to compromise your health when things get crazy!