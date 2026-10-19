‘Yellowstone’ Actress Pregnant With Twins



Yellowstone actress Eden Brolin and her husband, Cameron Crosby, are about to become first-time parents.

Times two.

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Brolin, who starred as rodeo barrel racer, Mia, in the third and fourth seasons of the hit Western/drama, Yellowstone, took to Instagram this weekend to announce that she is pregnant with twins. The 31-year-old actress shared three photos of herself showing off her baby bump, along with a simple caption that read, “twins baby.”

The social media post by Eden was her first on Instagram in more than a year.

Though Brolin and Crosby haven’t publicly stated whether they’re having boys, girls, or one of each, Brolin’s IG post could be a hint that there’s a couple of boys on the way. Playing over top Eden’s IG post is Phoebe Bridgers’ “Lost Boys.”

Brolin is the daughter of a pair of actors, Josh Brolin and Alice Adair. The ex-couple divorced in 1994 and are also parents to Eden’s older brother, Trevor.

Prior to her seven-episode role on the hit Taylor Sheridan-created Yellowstone, Eden Brolin appeared in 15 episodes of Beyond, a fantasy series that aired on the Freedom network and in an episode of CBS’ Code Black.

The LA native has had several film roles in addition to her work on the small screen. Brolin’s film career began in 2008 with an appearance in the short film, X, and now includes having been cast in more than a dozen titles, including: Emerald City, Candy Land, The Cleaner, Long Gone Heroes, and more.

Mom-to-be Eden also starred in 2019 as Ophelia in Hamlet and fronts a band, Atta Boy. The band has released four studio albums, including Silt, which the group released over the summer, nearly four years after their third album.

After getting engaged in 2018, Brolin and Crosby married In May 2022.