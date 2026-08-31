Taylor Sheridan Reveals Fate of ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’

Taylor Sheridan has 86’d the possibility of a Yellowstone spinoff, 6666.

Sheridan, creator/writer/producer of some of TV’s biggest shows, discussed 6666 recently with the Rodeo Time podcast, officially putting end to speculation about a series that Paramount had previously announced was being developed in 2022.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s never going to be one,” Sheridan said of a Yellowstone spinoff based on the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas. “I would never fictionalize that ranch.”

Considering the successes of Yellowstone and the fact that Sheridan’s been behind a pair of prequels: 1883 and 1923, to the series, 6666 seemed like a natural next step in the Yellowstone universe. The possibility gained more momentum when Jimmy Hurdstrom, a Yellowstone character, was sent to the 6666 ranch in the show’s fourth season.

Despite what would seem to be a natural fit, Sheridan’s not interested. “People thought that was going to be a thing, but I would never do that,” he told the podcast.

That doesn’t mean Sheridan won’t keep busy with other projects. Sheridan’s created several popular shows that remain on the air today such as Frisco King, The Madison, Landman, Lioness and Mayor of Kingstown. These series, and others, have found success during and after the Yellowstone trio of shows have concluded. Yellowstone aired its finale episode in 2024, 1883 in 2022, and 1923 ended in 2025.

Sheridan’s also involved in an upcoming movie, F.A.S.T.,which is slated for a late spring 2027 release. The action film was written by Sheridan and directed by Ben Richardson and stars Brandon Sklenar and Juliana Canfield and is based on an operation to take down CIA-protected drug dealers.

F.A.S.T. will mark the seventh movie Sheridan’s written in his career. Among the others are the critically acclaimed Sicarioand Hell or High Water, which saw Sheridan nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.