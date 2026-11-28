Rising country music star Greylan James was involved in a “pretty bad” car accident earlier this month, just before a major Awards show.

Greylan hopped on Instagram less than two weeks ago to explain the scary situation he had just been involved in. “Something crazy kinda just happened,”James told his nearly 325,000 IG followers. “I was on my way to the CMA’s to walk the red carpet and do the awards show, but unfortunately (I) was in a car accident.”

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James was referring to the 60th annual Country Music Awards, which were held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 18. Though he didn’t receive any nominations this year, James was nominated in 2023 for Song of the Year as a co-writer on Jordan Davis’ “Next Thing You Know,” single.

“Luckily, thank God, everyone’s OK,” James continued. He went on to state that the other driver involved was OK, as was his traveling party, aside from some bumps, bruises and burns.

The news wasn’t quite as positive for his Ford Bronco.

“RIP my Bronco, I’m going to miss her, but hey, God bless country music,” James continued. “Good luck to everybody on the night and hopefully I’ll see you all after. Let’s go.”

The singer explained to Country Now that he and his photographer were in the Bronco when the crash occurred and that it was “pretty bad.” He also made a point of thanking police and emergency personnel who were at the scene.

James, 30, released his self-titled debut album earlier this month. That album came more than a year after his most successful single to date,”Water at a Wedding,” which hit airwaves in July 2025. The song hit number 13 on the US Country charts. He currently has 10 tour dates scheduled prior to the end of the year, before taking a break from the road for more than a month.

On Dec. 3, James will take the stage at Pittsburgh’s Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall for the first of those 10 dates.