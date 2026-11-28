Andy Taylor, longtime member of Duran Duran, passed away from prostate cancer earlier this week. He was 65.

Taylor’s wife Tracey shared the news of the guitarist’s passing with Variety. In a statement on behalf of the family, Tracey said: “To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather. He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home.”

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From 1980 – 1986, Taylor was a member of Duran Duran, which coincided with some of the band’s most successful years. He rejoined the band from 2001 – 2006, and then again briefly for their 2023 album, Danse Macabre. In total, Taylor was part of eight Duran Duran studio albums. This included 1983’s Seven and the Ragged Tiger, which reached number eight on the US charts.

The musician also released a pair of albums with The Power Station, a band he helped to form in the mid-1980’s.

Throughout his career, Taylor also recorded as a solo artist and alongside a number of notable acts such as Rod Stewart and Belinda Carlisle.

Duran Duran, who recently witnessed longtime drummer Roger Taylor (no relation) retire due to health reasons, released a statement of its own following Andy Taylor’s passing.

“Andy was there at the very beginning of our story. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music. His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed.”

In addition to his wife Tracey, Taylor is survived by a son and three daughters.

