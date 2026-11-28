While almost the entire Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade features sponsored floats and balloons, one of this year’s placements seemed to rub viewers the wrong way.

Pop Mart sponsored a float in the delayed New York City-based parade this year, and the headliners of the spectacle were Labubu dolls. Labubus are the fluffy monster dolls that were a viral craze in 2024/2025.

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While the Chinese retailer tried to make the display more palatable with a musical number from Broadway actor (and Savannah Bananas player) Derek Klena, it just made it more absurd. Seeing this former craze revived during this beloved family event, which was broadcast on NBC, was just too much for some viewers. Some cringed, some rolled their eyes and others were just confused about why they had to see the creatures in the Macy’s Parade at all.

See some of the reactions to the PopMart float and its Labubus below:

“why is there a labubu on my screen rn. macy’s what are we doing. show me snoopy again” (source)

“Imagine getting to perform at the macys day tg day parade and it’s on the labubu float lmfao” (source)

“what in the late stage capitalism was that labubu float” (source)

“I’m watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade why do they have a Labubu float and musical number” (source)

“Wow this parade seems to be so behind on the trends. Labubu? In 2026? Is that still a thing?” (source)

babe wake up. babe derek klena on the labubu float. babe, babe derek klena singing dancing labubus. babe. babe? — thotsnprayers (@Cxnstant_) November 28, 2026

“‘Derek Klena on the labubu float’ is certainly a sentence I just said for probably the first and last time” (source)

“why’d they put derek klena on the labubu float lmao” (source)

“Am I still drunk or was that Derek Klena on the LaBuBu float on the Macys Parade” (source)

I'm sorry Broadway sensation Derek Klena is on the labubu float for the Thanksgiving day parade?? — javiert (@andimjaviert) November 28, 2026

However, it wasn’t all negative press. We found one person on X who liked it: “These labubu costumes are lowkey great tho I love these stupid gremlins.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is currently airing live on NBC for viewers in Eastern Time. All other time zones are seeing it with a delay. It is also streaming on Peacock, where it will be available to re-watch afterward.