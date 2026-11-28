Although performers typically lip-sync during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, spectators were still irked by multiple artists’ decision not to sing during the annual event.

Instead of focusing on this year’s star-studded lineup, viewers quickly turned to social media to call out artists they noticed lip-syncing:

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“I understand acts have to lipsync at the parade for technical reasons but when Gloria Gaynor is lipsyncing to herself from.almost 50 years ago it’s too obvious. I wish she re-recorded her vocals.” (source)

“Grover is giving a better lip sync than half the Broadway performers 🫣 You better WORK Grover!!” (source)

“Just a bunch of stupid lip sync performances.” (source)

“my mom trying to argue with me when i say artists she likes are lip syncing but it’s so fucking obvious and also MOST people lip sync for the parade i hate to break it to you” (source)

“With the extra days before the parade you’d think maybe a couple acts could actually sing live?” (source)

“why is mckenna grace lip syncing [crying emoji]” (source)

#Thanksgiving



If you haven't been watching past yrs, the #MacysParade has gotten worse yr after yr.



All downhill.



With all the commercials & Al Roker, Savannah & Hoda talking 24/7, you see very little of the actual parade & floats.



Then throw in the lip-synced performances. https://t.co/6IS7fkGURQ — Lola C (@LolaC29231110) November 28, 2026

“My favorite thing about the Macy’s parade is the contrast between the Broadway performers who are forced to lip sync but don’t know how, and the pop singers who just look normal” (source)

“Watching the Macy’s Day parade makes me realize half of these singers can’t lip sync for s—” (source)

“McKenna Grace can do literally anything except lip sync properly lol” (source)

Most performers lip-sync during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for good reasons. In 2018, John Legend spoke out about the reasons while defending Rita Ora for her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade lip-syncing.

“Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade,” he pointed out on X at the time. “Because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance.”

AVIXA, an audiovisual industry association, also said in 2024 that lip-syncing was necessary because performers’ microphones and earpieces needed reliable signals, which is difficult during the parade.

AVIXA associate Leon Prather further explained how the weather impacts performers’ vocals.

“It’s just the science of how our bodies work. Their voice is their instrument,” he shared. “Doesn’t mean you cannot sing in cold temperatures, but staying warm and being warm, that can be a challenge.”

AVIXA also pointed out that cold temperatures can tense the vocal cords, reducing flexibility and range. “This could make it difficult for singers to hit their typical range, and they’d probably end up sounding pretty different from what you’d expect from them.”

Despite the performers lip-syncing, Prather stated they are still performing. “Performers are performers in multiple ways: They sing, they dance, they do things with the crowd — there’s more in their tool belt than just the music.”