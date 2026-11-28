Jermaine Haley, who performed as Bronson Reed in WWE, has died. He was 38.

The TKO-owned sports entertainment company announced Reed’s death on Friday, saying he had passed earlier in the day. No cause of death was disclosed, only “medical complications.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bronson Reed looks on during ‘Monday Night RAW’ at Fiserv Forum on Sept. 28, 2026, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Credit: Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images)

WWE said in its announcement that the performer’s wife, Paige Haley, is currently pregnant with their second child. They previously welcomed a daughter together in 2024.

Reed had reportedly suffered injuries while performing at WWE’s Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 7. After initial reports of a “punctured lung,” reported on Nov. 10 that he suffered “multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney” after a planned spot where Oba Femi (real name Torioluwa Odugbesan) tossed him off a stage and through a table. No visible botch was noticeable on the live broadcast, so it’s unclear what exactly went wrong that caused the injuries.

He was hospitalized in Saudi Arabia, but the same outlet reported that Reed was back in the United States as of Nov. 17.

Reed was a major fixture on WWE programming in recent years. Before his death, he performed alongside The Vision, a villain group on WWE Raw that also included Logan Paul and Bron Breakker. His final match was on the Nov. 2 episode of Raw, where he teamed with stablemates Breakker and Austin Theory against Dragon Lee, Je’Von Evans and Penta.

Haley was also notably wrestled in New Japan Pro Wrestling under the name JONAH.

WWE’s show SmackDown aired on Friday night, but it was a pre-taped episode. The broadcast featured a brief tribute to Reed in the form of a graphic and voiceover. It’s unclear how the company plans to further honor the late wrestler at Saturday’s Survivor Series event, which will be live.