Will Polymarket Bettors Predict the Top Netflix Show of the Week?

Will Netflix crown a new show its top series of the week, or will Michael Jackson: The Verdict reign supreme again?

When Netflix unveils its list of the Top 10 streamed series in the country on Tuesday, Polymarket traders are betting big that the Michael Jackson trial docuseries will be in the No. 1 spot.

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In a Polymarket scenario predicting which show will be the top show of the week of June 8-15, Michael Jackson: The Verdict has a 98.6% chance of winning. Most everything else, including Sweet Magnolias Season 5, The Witness, and The Four Seasons Seasons 2 has less than 1% odds of being named the top Netflix show of the week.

Flix Patrol data shows The Verdict currently sitting in the No. 3 spot on the Netflix charts, having recently slipped from No. 2 and No. 1 earlier in the week. It’s likely the show’s longevity is a contributing factor in its potential No. 1 overall title, as the show has been in the Top 3 since its debut at No. 1 on June 3.

FlixPatrol shows a new show in the current No. 1 spot: Outlast: The Jungle Season 3. The reality show takes place on a remote tropical island where 16 players must survive the elements, outmaneuver rivals and remain part of a team for a chance to win a $1 million prize. It has been steadily rising on the Netflix charts, according to FlixPatrol data, since its debut on June 11.

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Although it’s unlikely Outlast: The Jungle will be named the top show for the week of June 8-15, keep an eye out for it on next week’s charts.

Netflix is set to update its Top 10 list Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, so fans will have to stay tuned to find out if Polymarket bettors got it right this time.

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