74-Year-Old Acting Legend Makes Emmy History After Winning for Acclaimed and Spooky Comedy Series

Veteran actor Stephen Root has made Emmy history after winning Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Apple TV’s Widow Bay.

This is the first Emmy Award the longtime actor has won, and he is now considered the oldest actor to win in the category. Henry Winkler previously held the record in the category after winning for his role as Gene Cousineau in Barry.

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During his acceptance speech, Root praised others involved in the TV show’s production. “I’m thrilled and delighted, but the reason I’m up here is Katie [Dippold]. It is Matthew Rhys and the brilliant Kate O’Flynn, and the comic stylings of these two are the best thing in the 21st century.”

“You are all unbelievable. I am a huge fan,” he said while acknowledging other nominees in the category. “Thank you, Harrison Ford, because my son came running up to me and said, ‘You’re in a category with Harrison Ford!’ Thank you, sir, for your many years of great, great, great, great acting.”

Ford was nominated for his role in Shrinking. Other nominees in the category were Colman Domingo for The Four Seasons, Paul W. Downs for Hicks, Nick Offerman for Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Michael Urle for Shrinking, and Tyler James William for Abbott Elementary.