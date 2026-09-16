Beck’s Fall Tour Hits Major Snag

Forces of evil in a bozo nightmare have caused the cancellation of the start of Beck’s fall tour.

OK, maybe that’s not entirely true, but the first three dates on Beck’s upcoming Ride Lonesome tour have been nixed.

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The reason?

Production issues.

That’s what the musician cited during an Instagram post earlier this week when he announced that three stops that were commencing the new tour have been rescheduled for mid-November. Cities affected are Portland, OR, Seattle, Washington and Vancouver, BC.

“Due to production issues, the first three shows of Beck’s Ride Lonesome tour have been rescheduled as follows,” the artist’s IG post stated before listing the new November dates for each rescheduled performance.

The rescheduled Seattle, Washington show not only has a new date, but also a new venue, Benaroya Hall. Fans who purchased tickets for the show at the originally scheduled venue, Chateau Ste. Michelle, are being refunded their money and will also be provided with a special pre-sale offer to purchase tickets at the new location, ahead of the public.

Beck, an eight-time Grammy winner who has released 15 studio albums, encouraged fans to visit his website for additional information.

Surely, those fans that purchased tickets for the rescheduled Seattle show who are now faced with a change of date and change of venue must feel like a loser baby.

When they inevitably pick themselves up off the floor, disappointed Beck fans will still have quite a few chances to experience the 56-year-old Los Angeles native musically massaging their ears. Including the three rescheduled gigs, Beck is slated to perform at 26 venues across the United States and Canada between late September and mid-November.

The (new) first date on the Ride Lonesome tour is on September 22 from the Santa Barbara Bowl and will feature Ioanna Gika as a supporting act. That date and location seem secure as of now, but due to the above-mentioned production issues, fans should double check where it’s at, before scheduling a devil’s haircut in advance of buying tickets.