Nina Shipman, Actress From ‘Vertigo’ and Countless TV Guest Spots, Dead at 88

Nina Shipman, an actress who appeared in Alfred Hitchcock’s suspense film Vertigo, has passed away. She was 88 years old.

Shipman’s stepdaughter, Lianne Bremer, told The Hollywood Reporter that she died of natural causes in a hospital in Gardena, California.

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Born in August 1938, Shipman started her acting career in the late 1950s. Her big-screen debut was in Vertigo, but it was an uncredited, very brief role.

While under contract with 20th Century Fox, Shipman appeared alongside actor Bing Crosby in a couple of films, including Say One for High Time.

In addition to film, Shipman appeared on TV in The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, 77 Sunset Strip, Straightway, The Munsters, and Ichabod and Me.

She retired from acting in 1987.

In a 2024 interview, Shipman spoke about her appearance on The Munsters. “It was really kind of cool,” she explained. “I spoke my own lines, and then after we were through shooting [Lewis’] voice was dubbed over into my lines so that I talked to like Grandpa.”

She also recalled pretending to smoke a cigar on the set.

Shipman was preceded in death by her third husband, Donald Merrill Bremer. The couple was married from 1975 until Donald’s death in 2015. The actress shared two children, Westerly and Lani, with her second husband, C. Ransom Walrod.