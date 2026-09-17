A Major Update on Randy Travis

Country music legend Randy Travis is bringing new music to the world in less than a month.

Nearly twenty years after Travis last released original music, the Country Music Hall of Famer will release an album of new material this November. “Same Old Way,” will be available beginning November 13.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Two singles from the upcoming album, “Fish On” and “I Don’t Care,” have already been released.

News of the full album was shared on the Randy Travis Facebook page earlier this month, saying in part, “This is the first album of completely new material that Randy has released in over 18 years, full of tracks that span Randy’s distinguished recording career from 1986 to 2013!

Today’s announcement comes with the release of the title track, “Same Old Way,” penned by Travis with his longtime producer and friend, Kyle Lehning. It is the only song the pair has written together, and the first time Lehning has had a major songwriting credit.”

The Facebook post added, “Following his 2013 stroke, fans and music industry insiders alike weren’t sure that a project like this would ever be possible again, but Randy continues to make history, and this album is living proof of that. Lehning uncovered the tracks on this album after years of them being locked away in the vault. He assembled, remixed, and remastered the recordings with Randy’s input, giving the world 12 more original Randy Travis songs and bringing back his iconic, irreplaceable voice that still holds true to this day.”

Travis’ new album coincides with his current More Life Tour, which wraps up November 8 in Bronson, Missouri, ending a 54-city run over two years.

Because of complications from a 2013 stroke and ongoing health issues, Travis doesn’t perform during the shows. Instead, he appears on stage with his wife Mary and engages with both the band on stage, and fans. Friend and fellow singer James Dupre performs Travis hits along with Travis’ longtime touring band throughout the tour stops.

Travis is a six-time Grammy winner, won an additional six CMAs and 11 ACM awards. He’s had sixteen songs reach number one on Billboard’s Hot Country chart.