Massive Change Happening at ‘American Idol’

American Idol is on the move.

No, it’s not leaving ABC for streaming.

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Nor is it leaving the country (though Idol does also reside in the UK).

Where American Idol is moving is South. Southeast to be more specific.

Deadline reported exclusively earlier this week that the reality signing competition is moving its production from Los Angeles to an area around Atlanta, Georgia. Per Deadline, The ABC show is moving production for its upcoming Season 25, which premieres in the new year, Fremantle, which produces the show with Sony Pictures Television-backed 19 Entertainment, confirmed to Deadline.

(Deadline) hear(s) that Fremantle is in final talks with a studio complex in the area but that it has not signed the deal.

The production move is being made because of tax incentives offered in Georgia, including a 30% credit for productions that spend at least $500k in the state. California also offers tax credits for productions in-state, but they’re reportedly harder to qualify for.

Leaving the Garden State is becoming a trend for California-based shows. Shark Tank has already revealed plans to head to Georgia from California. The Masked Singer is moving from California to New Jersey, also because of tax incentives.

Idol‘s first 15 seasons aired on Fox before making the move to ABC for the last decade. Both networks handled production in Los Angeles.

The 25th season of Idol is expected to premiere in January 2027 on ABC with Hulu and Disney+ airing episodes the next day. Judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie expected to return. Ryan Seacrest will continue as the show’s host. Seacrest has been the host since for each season of American Idol.

Bryan started as a judge in season 16. Richie has been a judge alongside Bryan since season 16 and also previously judged the show’s second season.

Underwood was initially a judge in season four, then rejoined for seasons 16 and 20, and again in season 23. She’s remained in that role since. In 2005 Underwood won the fourth season of American Idol.





