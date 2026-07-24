‘Big Brother 28’ Evicts Divisive Player in Week 2: Did Polymarket Get It Right?

It’s official: Rome Seymour has been evicted from the Big Brother house.

After being the target of Head of Household’s Rick Devens’ backdoor this week, Rome found himself ousted from the house with a 12-1 vote against fellow nominee Melody Morris.

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Rome had a chance to save himself during the BB Blockbuster competition, but fellow nominee Jason De Puy was faster than both Rome and Melody and completed the puzzle first. Although plenty of Rome’s fellow Houseguests were tempted to keep him in the game as a shield or distraction, they ultimately didn’t have the numbers.

The one vote to keep Rome came from Taylor Brown, who we saw earlier in the episode was conflicted about staying loyal to her ally versus voting with the house. It’s unclear if she’s trying to pin a vote on Rome’s showmance Lyric Madeiros, who ultimately voted to evict him, or if she was simply staying loyal to Rome (and sticking her neck out in the process).

Following Wednesday night’s episode in which viewers saw Rome go up on the block, Polymarket traders surprisingly didn’t give him much of a chance of going home. However, over the course of the day on Thursday, traders began placing bets that he would be evicted, raising his odds significantly.

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Rome’s Polymarket odds of eviction went from 50% to 75% at the start of the live episode on Thursday, during which viewers saw him lose the Blockbuster, ensuring he was eligible for eviction. Ultimately, Polymarket bettors got it right.

Polymarket traders considered Melody as well, giving her as high as a 53% chance of going home earlier in the week, though her odds never got any higher than that. Jason’s odds behaved similarly, sitting at 50% ahead of Thursday’s episode.

Polymarket is also taking early bets on which Houseguest will win Big Brother Season 28. So far, Week 1 HOH Dee Valladares is in the lead with a 17% chance of winning, followed by Drew Campbell and Barrett Pfeiffer, both with an 11% shot.

Big Brother returns with its companion show, Big Brother: Unlocked, on Friday, and a regular episode on Sunday, both on CBS.

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