‘Big Brother 28’ Week 3 Eviction: Did Polymarket Get It Right?

Big Brother Season 28 sent another Houseguest packing during Week 3’s live episode Thursday, with Jason De Puy being evicted following a tumultuous week.

Jason, who found himself on the opposite side of the house as the powerful Toolshed alliance, was evicted by a vote of 12-0. It was Blockbuster or bust for the drag queen: If he won the BB Blockbuster competition, he’d escape the block — but if not, eviction loomed, seeming inevitable following the past two weeks’ worth of drama.

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Despite Melody Morris, Yash Patel, Barrett Pfeiffer and a few others theorizing that saving Jason — if he managed to win the Blockbuster — could be worthwhile to their games, in the end the point was moot. Mallory Aurichio beat Jason by mere seconds in a nail-biter of a Blockbuster competition, leading to his unanimous eviction.

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Ahead of Thursday’s episode, Polymarket traders predicted that Jason had around a 54% chance of going home. Those odds held steady throughout the live episode, with the artist also known as Salina EsTitties sent packing. Jason’s fellow nominees, LaTrice Verrett and Mallory, had similar odds, so it wasn’t exactly a runaway on Polymarket.

Polymarket traders are also betting on the eventual winner of Big Brother 28. Currently, Dee Valladares is in the lead with 18% odds of winning, followed by Rick Devens, who has 15%. Barrett has a 12% shot while Drew Campbell has 10%. At the bottom of the totem pole are LaTrice and Melody, both with 2% odds, as well as Haley Thogmartin with 3% and Taylor Brown with 5%.

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The odds for Big Brother 28 winner will surely stay dynamic throughout the season.

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