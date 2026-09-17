Netflix Boss Addresses Meghan Markle Rumors

As rumors continue to circulate about Meghan Markle returning to acting, Netflix chief Ted Sarandos shares his thoughts about the speculation that the Duchess of Sussex has been cast in the streaming giant’s show The Gentlemen.

While speaking to news.com.au at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards earlier this week, Sarandos acknowledged the situation. “I can’t speak to Meghan’s work,” he said. “We’re really excited for her and everything that’s going on.”

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The media outlet previously reported that Markle was ready to return to acting and that she is being considered for a role on the show.

The Suits alum stepped away from acting nearly a decade ago to marry Prince Harry and become a working royal. However, the couple left their royal roles and Prince Harry’s home country in 2020. They moved to California and raised their two children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently moved back to Britain. Despite the move, a source close to the couple said that Markle’s returning to acting was a factor in their relocation.

The Gentlemen follows aristocratic Eddie, who discovers the family estate he just inherited is home to a huge drug empire.

Created by Guy Ritchie, the show stars Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, and Joely Richardson.