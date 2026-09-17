More ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Cast Members Depart From Show Following Season 5

Not long after Mikayla Matthews announced her departure from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, it was revealed that two other castmates have officially left the hit reality TV show.

During her appearance on the Just Trish podcast, Jessi Draper revealed that her ex-husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, and Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, are no longer cast members.

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“Jordan and Dakota are both done filming,” Jessi stated. “Which is good because once you’re an ex, like, there is no need, I don’t think.”

She further shared, “So, I think it’s okay. Wish them the best, but like, let’s just keep it with the women.”

Jessi and Jordan split earlier this year, and their divorce was settled right before the premiere of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 5. The exes share two children.

Fans of the reality TV show have watched Taylor and Dakota’s on-again, off-again relationship as a key storyline. Production was placed on hold after a video of the former couple’s 2023 physical altercation surfaced.

Continuing to speak about Jordan and Dakota’s departure, Jessi said, “I think it’s good for both of them to be able to move forward. Here’s the thing: Even though me and my ex have had a tumultuous relationship, Dakota and Taylor had their thing, I still believe everyone deserves to like heal and move on. So, if both of them want the chance to do that, I want that for them.”

“Even my ex, like, I want him to be happy. I really do,” she pointed out. “For our kid’s sake and for him, like I loved him at one point. I always will love him. So, I want him to be happy, but I don’t think he needs to be filming.”

Regarding her future with the show, Jessi said she wasn’t sure how long she’ll have the cameras in her life.

“I don’t know, because I love it so much and it’s not just a show—it’s my real friend group, right?” she admitted. “It’s our real lives, and so it’s weird to be like, ‘Well, I’d leave,’ ‘cause those are my friends.”

However, she also confessed that “being on reality is hard.”

“It’s a lot,” she added. “It’s our life, and it’s so exposed, and everyone has options.”