Who Was Evicted From ‘Big Brother 28’ Week 1? Brutal Vote Sends Player Packing

Big Brother 28 just sent its first Houseguest home, leaving no room for doubt that the game is officially underway.

Spoilers for Big Brother‘s Week 1 eviction lie below.

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Nominated for eviction were Yash Patel, Taylor Brown and Ashley Trail. After the trio competed live in the season’s first Block Buster competition, Yash pulled himself off the block, meaning either Taylor or Ashley would be sent packing in just a few minutes.

It was no big surprise that the house voted unanimously to send Ashley home. Although she did receive a small rallying of support from fellow Houseguests like paranoid Angela Murray, Kamu Kirk, Dee Valladares, Barrett Pfeiffer, Rick Devens, Drew Campbell, Chuk Anyanwu and Haley Thogmartin, her luck didn’t last long. She promptly told Melody Morris (who told Barrett and Drew, who told Dee) that the group was willing to save her, inadvertently and — perhaps recklessly — sending warning signals to the group that they might be exposed if the vote were to split and there had been a rumor that they were rallying votes.

“Season 28 – 1st Live Eviction” — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Big Brother, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Ashley Trail. Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Because of the nature of the Block Buster twist, which sees three nominees on the Block with one able to pull themselves off during the live eviction vote, Polymarket traders have a tougher time deciding on who is most likely to go home ahead of time. Before the live eviction episode on Thursday, the vote was split pretty evenly between the trio, with Taylor having 37% odds of going home, Yash with 55% and Ashley with 51%.

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Once Yash won the Block Buster competition, Ashley’s odds of eviction soared while Taylor’s sunk, making it clear Polymarket traders were sure Ashley would be the one chatting it up with host Julie Chen Moonves following the eviction vote.

Polymarket bettors were proven correct, with the house voting 14-0 to send Ashley packing. Despite the staggering numbers against her, she was all smiles on her way out the door and admitted to Julie that she had no idea why the group she was working with didn’t end up supporting her.

Who will be sent home next week? So far, Polymarket has an even split on the Houseguests for Week 2, marking no favorites for eviction just yet. An extremely early poll predicting the Season 28 winner has Dee, Week 1’s Head of Household, leading the pack with 12% odds of winning. Closely following her are Drew (10%) and Barrett (10%).

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The show returns with its companion series Big Brother: Unlocked Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, then with another episode of Big Brother on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

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