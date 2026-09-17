Martin Short Tore up Emmys Acceptance Speech On-Camera After Losing

Seemingly upset over a snub, Martin Short tore up his potential Emmy acceptance speech on camera after losing Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

The Only Murders in the Building star lost to Widow’s Bay actor Matthew Rhys. After Rhys was announced the winner, Short was seen in the audience ripping his speech up.

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Martin Short ripping up his speech on camera after losing to Matthew Rhys deserves an Emmy by itself 😂 insane he has won zero for acting during his entire career pic.twitter.com/iawYbE2qgA — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) September 15, 2026

Short’s co-star Steve Martin shared a photo of the ripped-up acceptance speech on his Instagram account. Among the remarks in the speech were “To my brilliant,” “good as winning,” “Oh yes Steve Martin…,” and “Boy is it fun.”

Only Murders was also up for numerous awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour). However, Widow’s Bay ultimately won all the categories. Only Murders got a nomination for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, but it ended up losing to Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

Fans went to Martin’s Instagram post to speak out about the TV show’s award losses.

“So tired of OMITB getting robbed,” one fan wrote. “Watched Widows Bay. I didn’t laugh. Maybe a chuckle. But mostly a ‘what the f—?’ I don’t even know if I’d call it dark comedy to pass.”

Another fan declared, “That was so funny when he ripped that up! Also I’d like to know who thinks Widow’s Bay and Margo’s Got Money Problems are comedies?! You were all robbed.”