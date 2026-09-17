Actor Nick Joseph Has Sadly Passed Away

Nick Joseph, an actor and producer best known for his work on Star Wars: A New Hope, EastEnders, The Spy Who Loved Me, and Blake 7, recently passed away. He was 84 years old.

In a post last month, a friend of Joseph’s confirmed the news.

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“I received very sad news yesterday from Nick Joseph’s wife Dee that Nick had suddenly passed away. Steph and I are devastated hearing the news!” the friend shared. “I can’t believe I’ve lost my best friend.”

Reflecting on his and actor’s friendship over the years, the friend shared, “Steph and I have had many adventures over the years with Nick and Dee including Nick and I organising 4 Star Wars shows in that time. It chokes me up thinking how excited he was anticipating celebrating the 50th anniversary of Star Wars next year.”

“I’ve added some photos below showing some of the adventures we went on with Nick and Dee,” the friend added. “Steph and I send love and prayers to Dee and family at this very sad time. Rest in the force Major Arhul Hextrophon my dear friend. Until we meet again.”

One of Joseph’s relatives also commented on the news. “He lived life to the full right up to the last minute. Always joking right until the end. His life on this earth may have ended suddenly but our memories of him as a loving husband, father, step-father, grandad and uncle will always live on. And I’m sure he’s smiling down and planning tricks on us for our time in the next world.”

Joseph notably had 10 acting roles throughout his career. He also worked in the casting department of Star Wars: A New Hope and was a producer for the 2012 short film My Love.

The cause of death has not been revealed.