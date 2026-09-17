Super Bowl Halftime Show Zeroes in on 2 Major Pop Stars to Headline

The NFL season isn’t even two weeks old, but the league may already have their 2027 Super Bowl halftime show performer lined up.

Or performers.

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Per a new report from media outlet TMZ, a pair of big-name male musicians top the NFL’s wish list to headline the February event: Justin Bieber and Harry Styles.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which partners with the NFL to choose its Super Bowl act, have Bieber and Styles both high on their short list, though neither has been approached about the gig yet, per TMZ. The outlet also notes that if they are eventually contacted about performing, they’d be unlikely to agree to the gig.

Neither Bieber, nor Styles has previously performed at the Super Bowl, though Bieber was reportedly asked to be a part of Usher’s 2024 performance and declined.

Styles is currently in the midst of a residency at Madison Square Garden and has already scheduled a world tour for 2027 that will commence in April and run through August. The 32-year-old would seemingly be an easy choice as a headliner, considering he’s won three Grammy Awards, sold more than 40 million records worldwide and has nearly 50 million Instagram followers. In other words, people would be watching.

As for Bieber, also 32, he’s arguably even more recognizable than Styles. “The Biebs” has a whopping 286 followers on IG and played the World Cup Final halftime show this summer. His accolades include a pair of Grammy Awards and roughly 150 million records sold.

Both artists are logical choices to perform on the big stage for an event that generally attracts between 150 – 200 million viewers worldwide.

Last season, Bad Bunny performed during Super Bowl LX’s halftime show in front of a reported 128 million viewers.

Should Bieber and/or Styles formally be asked to perform, then decline, some other artist is going to have an opportunity to put their music in front of quite a few eyeballs.