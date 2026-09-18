Fox Orders New Comedy Series From ‘Modern Family’ Duo

Two members of the award-winning team behind ABC’s mid-2000’s hit series, Modern Family, are working together again on new comedy.

Christopher Lloyd, one of the creators and producers of Modern Family, along with Danny Zuker, another of the show’s producers, have been handed the keys from Fox for a new live-action comedy series, Mammoth.

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Per Deadline, Mammoth will hit airwaves during the 2027-28 TV season and is based on the BBC Two series of the same name.

The show’s premise, as relayed to the British Comedy Guide website, follows: “Mammoth follows Coach Tony Mammoth, a larger-than-life high school gym teacher whose life is put on ice in 1983 when he’s buried in a freak ski avalanche. Forty years later, he thaws out to a world that has completely changed… but he’s convinced it really didn’t need to.

“Still clinging to life in the ‘80s – complete with his Burt Reynolds moustache and treasured Trans-AM – Mammoth returns to the job he loves, only to discover that today’s rules, relationships, and realities bear little resemblance to the world he once knew.”

The BBC’s version is written by Mike Bubbins and Paul Doolan and premiered in spring 2021. The series has had two seasons thus far and in May 2026 was renewed for a third season.

Michael Thorn, the President of Fox Television Network, said the following of the upcoming US version of the comedy: “The world moved on. Tony Mammoth didn’t. That’s an incredibly funny premise, but what Chris and Danny have developed is so much richer: a wildly original comedy with huge laughs, deep heart, and characters everyone will relate to, whether they like it or not. I look forward to apologizing on Tony’s behalf for years to come.”

Say what you will, but Mr. Thorn knows how to sell a project.

And history is on his/Fox’s side with the pairing of Lloyd and Zuker.

In 11 Modern Family seasons Lloyd and Zuker were part of a show that collected 22 total Primetime Emmy Awards, five of which were for Outstanding Comedy Series. Five of its seasons averaged better than 11 million viewers per episode and the series released 250 episodes.

Massive numbers in today’s age of streaming and endless options. Or should we say Mammoth numbers?