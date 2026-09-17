Actress Shows up to Emmys Completely Covered in Gold Paint

Inspired by the Emmy Awards’ iconic trophy, actress Megan Stalter stepped out for this year’s event covered in gold paint.

Stalter, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Hacks, was covered head to toe in gold paint while wearing angel wings and a matching gold bikini.

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At one point, she posed as the award show’s trophy, carrying what looked like a spherical atom as she made her way down the red carpet.

Megan Stalter attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

While speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Stalter shared more details about the look.

“I think people need to bring back jeans on the red carpet,” she explained. “They were in the ‘90s… there’s no rules. You’re allowed to do what you want.”

The actress also carried a black bag during the event, which read “cease fire!” in reference to the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

“It’s the most important to stick up for people and for peace…” she said. “We have to use our platforms. What’s the point of being at these big events if you’re not going to use your privilege?”

Amid the award event, Stalter took to Instagram to share photos of the ensemble.

“My birthday outfit,” she declared in one post. The actress further tagged those who helped her with the look.

In a second Instagram post, Stalter shared even more photos of her ensemble. “Well these pictures aren’t scary at all!”

In addition to acting, Stalter is pursuing a singing career. She is now preparing to release her first-ever album.