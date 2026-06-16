Which Netflix Movie Will Be No. 1 This Week? Traders Aren’t Sure

Netflix is set to release its list of the Top 10 streamed movies in the country on Tuesday, so which one will be No. 1?

Polymarket bettors aren’t putting a lot of faith in last week’s previous top-streaming movie, Office Romance, this week. In a scenario taking bets on the topic, Office Romance currently is leading the pack, but has only a 2.4% chance of being named the top movie.

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Other movies including David, Ticket to Paradise (2022), GOAT and Creed III hold 1% odds, with others like Poor Things, The Murder of Rachel Nickell, Song Sung Blue and The Crash sitting at less than 1% odds.

FlixPatrol data shows another movie, which isn’t featured on the Polymarket scenario, sitting at the top of the Netflix charts. Maternal Instinct, a documentary that follows the story of a young Texas woman faking a pregnancy, debuted at the No. 1 spot on Saturday and has maintained its position since then.

It’s possible that Maternal Instinct could be named the No. 1 movie for the week of June 8-15, and that’s why Polymarket traders aren’t enthused with the other options.

Office Romance lit up the Netflix charts when it premiered on June 6. It stuck in its No. 1 spot, according to FlixPatrol, until Saturday when it dropped to No. 2, which is where it sits now.

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In Office Romance, Jennifer Lopez stars as the CEO of her family airline where she runs a tight ship, including a strict anti-fraternization policy for all employees. She soon puts that policy to the test upon meeting a new lawyer who works at the airline, played by Brett Goldstein.

Will Office Romance or Maternal Instinct take the top spot? Netflix will likely release its Top 10 list on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

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