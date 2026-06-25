West Wilson Breaks Silence on ‘Summer House’ Exit Following Amanda Batula Scandal

West Wilson is speaking out a week after news broke that he will not return to Season 11 of Summer House.

The reality TV star appeared on the Broadcast Boys podcast on Wednesday, confirming the news that he was axed.

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“I wanted to tell it on my own but that [exit rumor] is true,” he said. “In [Bravo’s] defense, I don’t think it would have been a fun summer.”

While Wilson’s contract was not renewed for the upcoming season of the Bravo show, sources told TMZ that the sports journalist could still make a cameo on the Hamptons-set reality show at some point.

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In the interview, he also shared details about how his and Amanda Batula’s controversial March announcement confirming their much-speculated-about romance led to their being intimate for the first time.

“We f—ed after the statement but we’d been like making out and having sleepovers for a long time,” he said during the interview, which was an Instagram breakdown of the Summer House scandal. “I was still doing the wrong thing but I was like … I’m not committing a crime.”

He also addressed speculation that he and Batula released their public statement in March because of the existence of a reported video of them “canoodling.”

“I haven’t seen [the video] but I’ve heard from credible sources it does [exist],” he told hosts Lucas Brody and Nelson Vergara. “It’s very illegal, I’d like to note.”

“From what I’ve been told, it was Amanda and I canoodling in my apartment from one of my neighbors across the street. That’s what kinda kicked off everything into panic, rush mode.”

“I guess I’ve always thought in New York there’s an unspoken rule that we can all see each other across our f—ing windows and balconies, like, don’t film each other,” he argued later.

Wilson’s latest comments come as Summer House is gearing up to film Season 11 starting during the Fourth of July weekend. A cast announcement has yet to be made, other than the news that Wilson will not be returning. The cast is likely still reeling from the fallout of the scandal and is just weeks removed from filming the Season 10 reunion, which saw Wilson and Batula take little accountability for their actions.

Fans are still not buying into the idea of Wilson and Batula being endgame, however. In a Polymarket scenario taking bets on whether the couple will break up before the year ends, they have a 44% chance of doing so. The breakup odds were at their highest a few weeks ago on June 10 (56%) and lowest on May 31 (33%).

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Since filming Summer House Season 10, its reunion and even its bonus episode in the spring, Batula and Wilson have been spotted together both in New York and traveling in Italy, with all signs pointing to them still being together.

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