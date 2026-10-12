Tobey Maguire Officiates Ex-Wife’s Wedding to Billionaire’s Son Weeks After Finalizing Their Divorce

Proving to be the least toxic ex, Tobey Maguire officiates his former wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding just .

According to TMZ, Meyer married Geoffrey Ogunlesi, the son of Nigerian billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi, on Oct. 10 at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii. Maguire not only attended the wedding, but he also officiated the ceremony.

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The former couple, who married in 2007, separated in 2016 and filed for divorce a few years later. The court officially finalized their divorce on Sept. 21.

Meyer and Ogunlesi were first romantically linked in 2023 and got engaged the following year. They welcomed their daughter earlier this year. Meyer also has two children with Maguire, Ruby and Otis.

She previously praised Maguire and Ogunlesi for their blended family dynamic. The jewelry designer also said that her ex was “the most A+ human being” she knows.

“When Tobey and I broke up, it was very clear immediately that Ruby and Otis came first, and we really cared about each other as people, and we wanted to be in each other’s lives no matter what,” she explained to PEOPLE. “And we didn’t want to miss a Christmas. We didn’t want to miss a Thanksgiving.”

Meyer then stated, “We travel all together. We have every holiday together. We have every birthday all together. He is an incredible father. He is an incredible ex-husband. And Geoff loves him, and he loves Geoff. And so everything just works.”

“I really don’t mean to sound lame or anything, but I’m feeling like I’m just having a fairytale experience in my [whole] life right now,” she added. “It’s like all my wishes are coming true. And so I feel really grateful and lucky and just excited for all these new chapters.”











