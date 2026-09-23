Big Update on Tobey Maguire’s Divorce — 5 Years After Split

Years after their split, Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer have finalized their divorce and are awaiting official confirmation of their single status.

The couple was married from 2007 until their separation in late 2016. The Spider-Man star’s estranged wife eventually filed for divorce in 2020.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In court documets obtained by TMZ, it was revealed that Maguire and Meyer agreed to end their marriage and restore their status as single people. However, they haven’t finalized the full settlement regarding assets and other legal issues.

Both have agreed to appoint a private judge to settle future disputes.

The latest milestone in the divorce comes nearly a year after Maguire requested joint legal and physical custody of his and Meyer’s now 17-year-old son, Otis. The former couple also shares 19-year-old daughter Ruby.

Although Maguire has rarely discussed the split, Meyer has been candid about how the end of the relationship has impacted her.

During an October 2025 episode of The Inside Edit podcast, Meyer spoke about how Gwyneth Paltrow had helped her realize that the divorce could be beneficial for her and Maguire’s family.

“I actually think that my divorce has been one of my greatest teachers, because it teaches you patience,” she explained.

Meyer also reflected on her and Maguire’s initial decision to separate.

“Our daughter was 10 or something. Those are some intense times that you need to stay connected. And then we had a son who was 7,” she recalled. “It’s like you’re raising kids at an intense time. But he is wonderful, and I got lucky for that. And my life— it was not easy every day, and I’m sure he would say the same thing, 100 percent, and we definitely had to overcome some big hurdles.”

Meyer further shared how she visited Paltrow’s home a few years after the actress and her ex-husband Chris Martin had “consciously uncoupled”

“Everyone was making fun of conscious uncoupling at the time, but joke’s on them. Joke’s on those people making fun of it,” Meyer said. “I called [Sadeghi], and then I had to say to Tobey, ‘Hey, we’re going to go to couples therapy.’”

She then added, “I now have an ex-husband who is my best friend and would do anything for me, and I would do anything for him. Anything in the world.”

Meyer has since moved on from her marriage and is now engaged to Geoffrey Ogunlesi. The duo welcomed their first child together earlier this year.