Tina Fey Offers Update On ‘Mean Girls’ Musical

On Wednesday, Tina Fey stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote Great News and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, two shows she produces. While she was there, though, she offered an update on the Mean Girls musical that is certain to excite fans of the 2004 flick.

During her chat with Jimmy, the topic of the musical came up and Tina enthusiastically said that pre-production on the show was “moving along.”

She then jokes, “I mean, I’ll probably come back here like five more times before we actually come to Broadway, but it’s a real thing now.”

Tina went on to share just when fans can expect to see the show, saying, “When it’s a new show, you practice it here and then you go out of town—either to Chicago or La Jolla or wherever. We’re going to D.C. We’re at the National Theatre. You can buy tickets now. Previews start on Halloween. It’s so cool.

Fey went on to praise the cast of the show as well. “It’s so fun because—you can sing—but I’ve been in stuff that’s like movie musicals, whatever, a little bit. The secret with movie musicals is you can secretly suck and be a star. But to do things on stage? Like, these kids are so talented,” she said. “We have the cast now. We’ve been rehearsing for about a month. There’s a bunch of baby Timberlakes [Justin Timberlake]. Everyone can do everything! They just sing so loud and they dance so hard.”

Turns out the show is a family affair as well, as Tina shared, “My husband, Jeff Richmond, is writing all the music, and this woman, Nell Benjamin, is writing all the lyrics. It’s really exciting.”

Additionally, Casey Nicholaw, a Tony Award winner, has been brought in to choreograph and director the show. Lorne Michaels, Tina’s old SNL boss, and Stuart Thompson are the show’s producers.

Mean Girls will run in Washington D.C. from Oct. 31 to Dec. 3.

It’s then expected to hit Broadway sometime in 2018.

