‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Reveals Cocaine Addiction, Brittany Cartwright Speaks Out

Jax Taylor is getting candid about his addiction struggles, and it stems beyond alcoholism. The Vanderpump Rules star has had a tough few months, splitting from his longtime love, Brittany Cartwright. Their rollercoaster relationship has played out on the reality series and its subsequent spinoff, The Valley. She filed for divorce last year, and has been trying to peacefully co-parent their minor son while navigating life as a single woman. Now, Taylor is opening up about how his addictions have plagued his life.

While speaking on the Hot Mic podcast, the reality star spoke about his sobriety journey and how coming to terms with his addiction has helped him see clearly. “I am an addict. I have substance issues — primarily with cocaine. It’s hard to say out loud,” he said. “I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45. There was times where I would stop doing it but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it.”

He says even he couldn’t hide his issues from his fans over the years due to his behavior. “[They] could kind of tell that I was on something. Obviously production and [other] people, they didn’t know what I was doing,” he said.” Everything I was doing was on my own but I was just on that train and I couldn’t get off.”

He says ridding himself off of both cocaine and alcohol were necessary. “People ask you, ‘Do you have an alcohol problem too?’ I don’t necessarily think I have an alcohol problem but the two go hand in hand,” Taylor said. “I can’t do cocaine without drinking. So I just gave up both. I’m proud to say I’m 83 days sober right now, which is the longest I’ve ever gone in my life without either.” Now, his goal is to help other people.

While Cartwright is happy that her ex is facing his demons, she also acknowledged how his addiction has hurt their family, and admits she’s not convinced he’s sober for good. She told PEOPLE: “I’m glad that he finally admitted to what was really going on. For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he’s instilled on our family over the years,” she said. “I’ve tried desperately to help him without success. I pray that one day he completely knocks this addiction, but I’m skeptical. His behaviors are still alarming and his treatment plan seems to be the bare minimum.”

She added, “I’m trying to navigate this as best as I can for my son and I, but every day is still a challenge and very difficult. Jax has caused an enormous amount of damage and I have very little trust in him at this point. My only hope is that one day, he will be a better person for his son.”