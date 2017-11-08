‘The Night Shift’ Fans Are Freaking out Over Its Cancellation

Medical drama fans suffered a major loss when NBC plugged the plug on The Night Shift.

Despite a section of steady viewers, the ratings overall were down, and the network decided to dedicate resources on new projects.

“For four seasons The Night Shift gave audiences a window to heroic doctors, nurses and all-star medical workers who never hesitated to give their blood, sweat and time to help those most in need,” NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke said.

As one would imagine, fans were not happy with the news.

Some were overwhelmed with sadness, some were angry and some were looking for a savior of the series.

Scroll through to see some of the reactions.

Sadness

One of the go-to gut reactions, as expected, was sadness.

Numerous fans cried out as the loss of one of their favorite network dramas before it could wrap up all its loose ends.

“They cancelled The Night Shift,” one fan wrote. “I’m broken.”

Another added, “And now I’m supposed to live in a world where [The Night Shift] is no more!?”

We will miss you and @NBCNightShift – loved the series and wished it would continue! https://t.co/3wUcUg7H8l — misterNel (@MistaFeller) October 14, 2017

Nooooo the night shift has ended ????? https://t.co/ekS6WGesiT — Rhi ? (@RhiSUOB) October 14, 2017

THEY CANCELED THE NIGHT SHIFT. IM BROKEN — ellie (@ChaiTeaEl) October 14, 2017

And now I’m supposed to live in a world where @NBCNightShift is no more!? pic.twitter.com/RITZ5SotjO — Amanda ⚓️ (@Tonys_Grl84) October 14, 2017

Anger at NBC

Some directed their ire directly at NBC.

Night Shift thought the network was making a poor decision by ending the show and compared it to other recent controversial cancellations by the network.

“Really?” one fan wrote. “Why was The Night Shift cancelled?”

Another added, “I hate NBC! They cancelled two good shows that I love, Chicago Justice and The Night Shift.”

I hate nbc! They cancelled two good shows that i love (Chicago Justice and The night shift) and then keep ordering new pilots that are- — Carlynn (@JamkoRheese25) October 14, 2017

nbc loves to mess with my life, i need the next series of the night shift smh — ? (@mysarasera) October 14, 2017

@nbc really? Why was The Night Shift cancelled? — Juice Lord? (@traphousekoda) October 14, 2017

@nbc please renew The Night Shift for FINAL Series. We don’t have answer yet about TC and JORDAN. Just one Season please ?? — Ngakan Made Dwi (@madengakan) October 14, 2017

Netflix Pleas

Fans also took their grievances to an unlikely source: Netflix.

The Night Shift is a popular Netflix favorite, so many hope that the streaming service will step in a produce another season of the drama.

“Please continue to make The Night Shift after NBC’s delusional decision to not make a fifth series,” fan Robert Holdcroft wrote.

Fan Prethiba Ramanathan added “Neflix, Hulu anyone…just pick The Night Shift up.”

@netflix Please continue to make the Night Shift after NBC’s delusional decision to not make a 5th Series. — Robert Holdcroft (@holdcroft_0) October 14, 2017

I wish we could get a season 5, I love watching the night shift, I’m glad it’s on Netflix. I won’t give up, hopefully another network picks — Jill Halling (@monkieluv00) October 14, 2017

I really hope so! Neflix, Hulu anyone…just pick The Night Shift up. — Prethiba Ramanathan (@Prethiba_R) October 14, 2017

