‘The Night Shift’ Fans Are Freaking out Over Its Cancellation

Medical drama fans suffered a major loss when NBC plugged the plug on The Night Shift.Despite a […]

Medical drama fans suffered a major loss when NBC plugged the plug on The Night Shift.

Despite a section of steady viewers, the ratings overall were down, and the network decided to dedicate resources on new projects.

“For four seasons The Night Shift gave audiences a window to heroic doctors, nurses and all-star medical workers who never hesitated to give their blood, sweat and time to help those most in need,” NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke said.

As one would imagine, fans were not happy with the news.

Some were overwhelmed with sadness, some were angry and some were looking for a savior of the series.

Scroll through to see some of the reactions.

Sadness

 One of the go-to gut reactions, as expected, was sadness.

Numerous fans cried out as the loss of one of their favorite network dramas before it could wrap up all its loose ends.

“They cancelled The Night Shift,” one fan wrote. “I’m broken.”

Another added, “And now I’m supposed to live in a world where [The Night Shift] is no more!?”

Anger at NBC

 Some directed their ire directly at NBC. 

Night Shift thought the network was making a poor decision by ending the show and compared it to other recent controversial cancellations by the network.

“Really?” one  fan wrote. “Why was The Night Shift cancelled?”

Another added, “I hate NBC! They cancelled two good shows that I love, Chicago Justice and The Night Shift.”

Netflix Pleas

 Fans also took their grievances to an unlikely source: Netflix.

The Night Shift is a popular Netflix favorite, so many hope that the streaming service will step in a produce another season of the drama.

“Please continue to make The Night Shift after NBC’s delusional decision to not make a fifth series,” fan Robert Holdcroft wrote.

Fan Prethiba Ramanathan added “Neflix, Hulu anyone…just pick The Night Shift up.”

Photo Credit: NBC / Karen Kuehn

