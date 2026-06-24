Taylor Frankie Paul’s Season of ‘Bachelorette’ Will Reportedly Air on ABC Very Soon

After halting Season 22 of The Bachelorette just days ahead of its scheduled premiere date this spring, ABC is reportedly getting ready to send Taylor Frankie Paul’s season to air.

TMZ reports that production sources say there’s an “excellent chance” the show could air on ABC as soon as next month. The current behind-the-scenes discussion is for the season to premiere in mid-July, though that’s not final.

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Editors reportedly never stopped working on the series, even when ABC pulled the show from its spring schedule, which could have been a sign that the network was leaving the door open for a future premiere.

Indeed, network executives even seemed publicly open to the idea of the show coming back at a later date in early May. During Deadline’s Reality TV Summit on May 1, Disney’s reality TV chief, Rob Mills, said that the network was taking the situation “day by day” and called it a “good question” whether the season will ever air.

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TMZ reports that the network has been conducting audience testing to see how they feel about Paul now, several months removed from the controversy that derailed the original premiere date. Paul’s season was axed earlier this spring after a video of a 2023 domestic violence incident between The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, was published by TMZ.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” a Disney Entertainment Television spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

In the video, which showed the 2023 incident, Paul repeatedly attacks Mortensen. The video also shows one of her children getting hit during the fight. Paul pleaded guilty to aggravated assault stemming from the incident.

In April 2026, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office announced that they declined to file charges against Paul for the 2023 incident caught on video.

Paul and Mortensen both have restraining orders against one another and have been ordered by a Utah judge to hash out their custody dispute.

The predictions market has seemingly already reacted to TMZ‘s latest report. In a Polymarket scenario predicting who will be the winner of Season 22 of The Bachelorette, the odds of contestant Doug Mason are already rising, which means the odds that the season will be canceled are falling.

Before Wednesday, the “season canceled” option sat with an 86% chance of happening. However, after TMZ published its report that the show may be airing in less than a month’s time, that potential outcome sunk to 31%, with Mason’s probability shooting up to 63%.

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Other Bachelorette suitors, including Richard Van De Water, Kevin Montero, Johnnie LaRossa and Aaron Kahng, have 1% Polymarket odds of winning the season. Still others have less than 1%.

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