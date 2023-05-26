Steve Harvey Show Replaces 'The Conners' and 'The Goldbergs' in ABC's Fall Schedule

Things are going to be looking a little different on ABC's fall schedule later this year. With The Goldbergs ending after 10 seasons and ABC going strike-proof, The Conners will not be returning this fall and instead will be replaced with a Steve Harvey show. In the 8 p.m. ET timeslot previously dominated by the two comedies, new episodes of Judge Steve Harvey will be airing, followed by two encore showings of Abbott Elementary and What Would You Do?

Judge Steve Harvey, an arbitration-based reality court comedy, first premiered on ABC in January 2022 and was renewed for a second season just a few months later. The Family Feud host takes his turn as a judge and deals with small claims to big disputes, bringing many characters and conflicts to the courtroom. While not exactly a normal comedy, it is still somewhat on par for the usual Wednesday night comedy block, even if it's not what fans are used to.

Even though Judge Steve Harvey will be taking over on the fall schedule, along with other unscripted series,

The Conners is coming back for Season 6. Unfortunately, it won't be until at least midseason, January at the earliest. The series aired its Season 5 finale at the beginning of the month, so fans will be waiting a long time to be reunited with the Conners. It's likely ABC won't make any announcements about its midseason lineup until much later, probably sometime in the fall, or towards the end of summer. It could be a lot worse, however, as there are two ABC shows still in danger of cancellation, so at least fans know that The Conners will definitely return.

Meanwhile, The Goldbergs, of course, will not be coming back. It was announced in February of this year that the sitcom would be ending after Season 10, and fans were appropriately sad after the series finale aired. It was hard to say goodbye to the family, and it will definitely be weird to not see it on the schedule during midseason when the scripted series come back. There's always the possibility that it will be revived in the future or another spin-off will happen, but as for now, The Goldbergs will only live on with Hulu.

ABC has yet to announce premiere dates for its fall schedule, but it's likely the network will make announcements soon. And hopefully, not long after that, we'll get announcements for midseason. In the meantime, though, Judge Steve Harvey shouldn't be too bad of a replacement, and if anything, streaming always has your back.