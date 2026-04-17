Christopher Meloni Tears up Over ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Cancellation

It’s the end of an era for Christopher Meloni, who got emotional over the recent cancellation of his Law & Order spinoff, Organized Crime.

The veteran actor took to Instagram the day that NBC announced his show would not return to thank fans of both Organized Crime and SVU, who he said made the show possible.

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“I wanted to take this moment to say thank you to the fans, who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back,” the 65-year-old said in the video on Thursday.

He continued, tearing up over the “good ride” he enjoyed portraying the iconic Det. Elliot Stabler, who partnered with Mariska Hargitay’s Det. Olivia Benson on SVU starting in 1999 before Meloni left the show in 2011.

Pictured: Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler– (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK)

“I had a great time playing him,” Meloni said. “Thank you. You helped give me a career that I never dreamed of. Nearly 17 odd years.”

Meloni returned to SVU in 2021 for recurring guest appearances as Stabler. His spinoff, Organized Crime, premiered that same year. It’s unclear if he will continue to appear on SVU, which was renewed for Season 28 the same day Organized Crime was canceled. However, it appears that fans and Meloni’s co-stars alike are hopeful that Stabler will be back.

“Not a good bye but a see you later to the one and only Elliot Stabler,” Hargitay wrote in an Instagram comment Thursday. “I can’t wait to support you in everything you do next.”

Organized Crime‘s cancellation comes nearly a year after NBC moved the show away from the traditional broadcast network and exclusively to its streamer, Peacock. The network did eventually air Season 5 after it aired on Peacock.

Deadline reported in February that there was a soft outreach for a new showrunner; the series had five throughout its run. It was possible that with a new showrunner could come a renewal, but that didn’t pan out.

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 03: Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are seen on the film set of the TV series “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” on August 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

In Organized Crime, Stabler returned to the New York Police Department to work on the Organized Crime Task Force. The fifth season starred Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Rick Gonzalez and Dean Norris alongside Meloni.

While fans clamor for Meloni and Hargitay’s characters to get together onscreen in SVU, Meloni is staying busy, as he’s set to star in This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman’s upcoming NFL Hulu drama The Land.