Sydney Sweeney’s Role Cut From ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Sydney Sweeney seemingly received the infamous Miranda Priestley disapproval pursed lips, as her cameo was cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Euphoria actress was spotted in mid-2025 heading to the set of the fashion comedy sequel. Rumors started circulating about her involvement in the project.

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The media outlet reported that she had only filmed a cameo, which would have been at the beginning of the film. However, a source involved in the project revealed that it was a “creative decision” to remove the scene altogether. They also noted that the scene didn’t “work structurally” with the rest of the sequence.

The scene would have featured Sweeney dressed as a “celebrity client.” She was only to appear in the film for about three minutes.

Per IMDb, the highly anticipated sequel stars the original film’s stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. As Streep’s Miranda Priestly’s retirement, she reunites with Hathaway’s Andy Sachs to face off against Blunt’s Emily Charlton.

Hathaway recently revealed that Tucci was the biggest “diva” of The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast.

“He’s so fussy about his clothes,” she stated while appearing on The Late Show last week.

The actress then opened up about reuniting with Tucci, Streep, and Blunt for the film. “I just felt like I got to be in this, like, supergroup 20 years ago and we got back together to make another album,” she noted. “And I love the album!”

Giving credit where it’s due, Hathaway said the fans helped get the highly anticipated film made. There’s this love and this yearning to see what these characters have been up to,” she added.

The original film and its sequel’s director, David Frankel, also spoke about returning to Runway magazine. “The characters are obviously 20 years along in their careers and at very different places, and the world of media is in a very different place,” he told Harper’s Bazaar. “Andy has had a career in journalism that mirrors a lot of people’s experiences in journalism these days.”

He further noted that the film is about “how you make peace with the world as you find it, not the world that you wish existed.”