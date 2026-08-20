‘Step Up’ Star Reportedly Joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35

Dancing With the Stars will have at least one celebrity with serious dance talent among its ranks for Season 35.

A source told Us Weekly that actress and dancer Jenna Dewan will join the cast of DWTS as a celebrity contestant. Dewan is best known for her role as ballerina Nora Clark in the 2006 movie Step Up, which sees her character form an unlikely partnership with Channing Tatum’s Tyler Gage. After Dewan and Tatum met on the set of Step Up, they married in 2009 and separated in 2018.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dewan has starred as Bailey Nune on the ABC police procedural The Rookie since 2021. The show will return for new episodes in January 2027, rather than fall 2026, which might mean Dewan has more time on her hands than usual to compete on DWTS.

Dewan, 45, has not publicly responded to the DWTS report, which also claimed that Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron is also joining the cast.

The full DWTS cast, as well as their pro dancer pairings, will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 2 on Good Morning America. Four celebrities have already been revealed for the upcoming season: Love Island star Maura Higgins, Summer House darling Ciara Miller, Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson and Jimmy Kimmel Live! sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez will partner with reigning champion Witney Carson, who announced their partnership on GMA on Monday. Carson also announced that she is pregnant with her and her husband’s third child, which means she’ll be competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy while pregnant.

“I would be lying if I said it wasn’t very daunting,” Carson told Michael Strahan on GMA. “I’ve never been this far along pregnant and competing on Dancing With the Stars, ever.”

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

As far as which celebrities will round out the rest of the cast, fans will have to wait until Sept. 2 to find out for sure. Polymarket traders are making bets on some celebrities’ odds of joining the show. Love Island USA star Rob Rausch has 50% Polymarket odds of joining, with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Miranda McWhorter holding 48% odds. DWTS Season 34 finalist Alix Earle’s sister, Ashtin Earle — who will star on their new reality show this fall — has a 49% chance.

Dancing With the Stars Season 35 will debut with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.