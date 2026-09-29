Christopher Reeve’s Son Shares Concerning Health News

ABC News correspondent and son of the late actor Christopher Reeve, Will Reeve, has shared some concerning health news.

Reeve revealed that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer earlier this year. He explained that his wife, Amanda, whom he married in January, encouraged him to get evaluated in April after he noticed a lump in his left testicle.

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Reeve shared that one ultrasound showed a mass located in his testicle. After the discovery, he underwent the procedure, orchiectomy, to remove his testicle.

Following the surgery, Reeve was diagnosed with an aggressive form of testicular cancer known as embryonal carcinoma. After receiving the official diagnosis, Reeve underwent retroperitoneal lymph node dissection, which removed dozens of lymph nodes to prevent the cancer from spreading.

The ABC News correspondent then went through two rounds of chemotherapy to lower the chances of cancer recurrence to nearly 1%. His wife was by his side during the treatments, which were done at Memorial Sloan Kettering Center in New York City.

Following the treatments, Reeve rang the center’s bell, indicating he had successfully completed his treatment. He thought of his mother, Dana Reeve, who also underwent chemotherapy at Sloan Kettering while ringing the bell.

His mother died from lung cancer at the age of 44 in March 2006.

Speaking about why he decided to share details about his cancer journey, Reeve stated, “I want folks to know that this is a thing that can happen. It’s shocking. It’s weird. It’s slightly awkward to talk about just because of what we’re really discussing here, but that you end up okay, almost always.”

Reeve’s full story will air on Good Morning America on Wednesday and Thursday.