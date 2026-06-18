Longtime ABC Star Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Cast

A hot new bombshell has entered the ballroom.

Dancing With the Stars announced Wednesday night that Guillermo Rodriguez, Jimmy Kimmel’s long-time late-night sidekick, is joining the cast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If Rodriguez’s name comes as a surprise, that’s because many DWTS fans were sure that Love Island star Rob Rausch would be the next-announced contestant for the season. In fact, a Polymarket scenario currently gives him 50% odds for being cast.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

While this cast announcement isn’t the one fans were expecting, Rodriguez is still a beloved figure among TV fans.

Coming off a cutthroat season that drew the most Jimmy Kimmel Live viewers back to the program in a decade, Rodriguez is the fourth DWTS Season 35 cast member announced.

The former security guard will join Love Island star Maura Higgins, Summer House darling Ciara Miller and Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson.

“A resident of California and a U.S. citizen since 2005, Guillermo counts watching soccer, eating Mexican food, spending time with family and being involved with his son’s sports among his favorite things,” Wednesday’s announcement reads.

Rodriguez began his time on Jimmy Kimmel Live as a parking lot security guard and was eventually plucked from the crew and planted on set, where he’s remained next to Kimmel for 23 years as the eponymous host’s “sidekick.” He joins in on interviews, banters with Kimmel and hosts the recurring segment “Guillermo’s Hollywood Roundup” in which he conducts his own conversations with celebrity guests. He regularly attends the Oscars red carpet for correspondent work.

Season 35 of DWTS does not yet have a premiere date. A full cast of celebrity contestants and pro partners will be announced on Sept. 2’s episode of Good Morning America.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

Although the official cast (and their pro dancer pairings) has yet to be announced, fans can still wager on who will win the season. A Polymarket scenario currently has Miller in the lead with a 49% chance of taking home the Mirrorball Trophy.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.